Can you kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4? Answered

As part of the Brotherhood of Steel questline in Fallout 4, you can build Liberty Prime—a towering, fighting robot with unreal firepower that’s almost indestructible. But building Liberty Prime takes an awful lot of effort in Fallout 4, so you’ll want to make sure it’s worth it.

Recommended Videos

Today, we take a look at all the evidence to see if Liberty Prime is undefeatable, and if it isn’t, how exactly you can go about it.

Is it possible to kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4?

The Brotherhood won’t be pleased. Image via Bethesda

You can kill Liberty Prime in Fallout 4, but it can only be achieved if you have mods activated or by using Fallout 4 console commands.

Once the robot is activated, it seems Liberty Prime has five million HP—which is absurd, but understandable—and is pretty much invulnerable to everything.

As YouTuber Fatal Steven has shown, though, the impossible can be made possible. Firstly, Liberty Prime can be killed with a simple “kill” input using console commands if you click on the giant robot. If you do this, the robot instantly dies, and the Brotherhood of Steel won’t hate you. The perfect crime.

If you use mods and deal enough damage, you can target Liberty Prime in V.A.T.S and bring it down that way. Fatal Steven’s modded weapon chops through the purported five million hit points, killing Liberty Prime. This method makes the Brotherhood your enemy instantly, however. So it’s double-edged sword—or gun in this case.

Here’s the complete evidence for you to watch the chaos for yourself.

We have the answer you were looking for at least. But I think it goes without saying that while Liberty Prime can be killed, you can’t play by the game’s normal rules to do so, and it won’t benefit you in the long run as it locks you out of the Brotherhood’s main quest ending.

If you’re interested though, we have rounded up the best Fallout 4 mods for you to experience the post-apocalyptic world in an entirely new way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more