‘Set a password’: Enshrouded devs scramble to solve item-stealing exploit ruining servers

Keen Games has warned Enshrouded players to secure their worlds this week as they begin working to stamp out a new inventory bug that has been letting thieves and trolls interact with structures and steal items from other players’ servers.

The Enshrouded devs instructed players to make sure their peer-to-peer or dedicated servers had a password set in a Feb. 2 message in the title’s official Discord server, as first reported by GINX. “Be mindful of who you are inviting to your server,” the public service warning read, with the devs adding they have “top-priority” plans to implement server-wide rights for admins for mechanics like interacting with built structures and access to chests.

I really don’t want to lose everything I’ve saved so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The February warning came in response to a strange new bug where players can gain access to another player’s server, take items from chests or nearby areas, and then leave. The inventory is saved between instances in Enshrouded, meaning these thieves can then return to their own servers with an inventory full of stolen goods. There’s nothing like spending a session building up your base and filling it to the brim with resources only to log on later and find your home ransacked and your coffers empty.

In even worse cases, nefarious Enshrouded players will enter servers, find the home base of the owner, and destroy it with the use of explosive barrels. I can’t wait to log on tomorrow to find my home is now a crater in the ground and I’ll have to start all over again.

Keen Games hasn’t given a timeframe yet for when we can expect these new server admin permissions to roll out, nor have they said when they’ll fix the inventory bug allowing you to hop servers with a saved inventory. As it’s an early-access game, exploits like this can be expected, so here’s hoping they are fixed pronto.