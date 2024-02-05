How to get Limestone in Enshrouded

Building blocks are an essential resource in Enshrouded which enable players to construct their own bases. Limestone is just one of the many building blocks at your disposal, and thankfully it is fairly easy to find.

In order to craft building blocks in Enshrouded, you need to collect the corresponding raw material and typically another crafting component. This is the case for Limestone as well, as you first need to encounter a Limestone reserve in the wild.

While there are several containers hidden around the map with Limestone blocks already made inside, you can get far more Limestone by farming the material yourself. If you are trying to find Limestone in Enshrouded, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Limestone in Enshrouded

This Limestone spot requires a glider, but it is not too far away from your starting position. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Limestone in Enshrouded just north of the Ancient Spire – Low Meadows Fast Travel location. When atop the Ancient Spire, you should be able to see a range of mountains to the north. Ensure that you have a pickaxe and use your glider to speed over to the position seen above.

To get raw Limestone, all you need to do is equip your pickaxe and swing at the cliff face. Limestone should start to fill your inventory after you begin swinging. This area is not too far away from the start of Enshrouded, so it is my preferred area to farm the material early on.

Limestone can be hard to distinguish from other stone materials, so be sure to check your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most common use for Limestone is to make Limestone Blocks, which can then be used to fortify or decorate your home. Limestone is used in making several blocks, such as Refined or Fancy Stone Blocks, though you will get the most use from this material making Limestone Blocks.

You can create a stack of Limestone Blocks by combining 10 Limestone with four Dirt. Similar to Limestone, Dirt is extremely easy to obtain, as you only need to use a pickaxe on top soil to collect the material. With this, you will be able to collect all the Limestone that can fill your inventory.