Category:
Enshrouded

How to get Limestone in Enshrouded

Find this decorative building block.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 05:26 pm
A man battles enemies with a glowing weapon next to a ruined tree in Enshrouded.
Image via Keen Games

Building blocks are an essential resource in Enshrouded which enable players to construct their own bases. Limestone is just one of the many building blocks at your disposal, and thankfully it is fairly easy to find.

Recommended Videos

In order to craft building blocks in Enshrouded, you need to collect the corresponding raw material and typically another crafting component. This is the case for Limestone as well, as you first need to encounter a Limestone reserve in the wild.

While there are several containers hidden around the map with Limestone blocks already made inside, you can get far more Limestone by farming the material yourself. If you are trying to find Limestone in Enshrouded, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Limestone in Enshrouded

Image of the map in Enshrouded showing the spot of a Limestone deposit.
This Limestone spot requires a glider, but it is not too far away from your starting position. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Image of the map in Enshrouded showing the spot of a Limestone deposit.
This Limestone spot requires a glider, but it is not too far away from your starting position. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Image of the map in Enshrouded showing the spot of a Limestone deposit.
This Limestone spot requires a glider, but it is not too far away from your starting position. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Limestone in Enshrouded just north of the Ancient Spire – Low Meadows Fast Travel location. When atop the Ancient Spire, you should be able to see a range of mountains to the north. Ensure that you have a pickaxe and use your glider to speed over to the position seen above.

To get raw Limestone, all you need to do is equip your pickaxe and swing at the cliff face. Limestone should start to fill your inventory after you begin swinging. This area is not too far away from the start of Enshrouded, so it is my preferred area to farm the material early on.

Image of Limestone Ore in Enshrouded.
Limestone can be hard to distinguish from other stone materials, so be sure to check your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Limestone Ore in Enshrouded.
Limestone can be hard to distinguish from other stone materials, so be sure to check your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Image of Limestone Ore in Enshrouded.
Limestone can be hard to distinguish from other stone materials, so be sure to check your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most common use for Limestone is to make Limestone Blocks, which can then be used to fortify or decorate your home. Limestone is used in making several blocks, such as Refined or Fancy Stone Blocks, though you will get the most use from this material making Limestone Blocks.

You can create a stack of Limestone Blocks by combining 10 Limestone with four Dirt. Similar to Limestone, Dirt is extremely easy to obtain, as you only need to use a pickaxe on top soil to collect the material. With this, you will be able to collect all the Limestone that can fill your inventory.

related content
Read Article How to get Glass in Enshrouded
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Glass in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded Fell Monstrosity: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded Fell Monstrosity: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded
A man battles enemies with a glowing weapon next to a ruined tree in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set
The player wearing the Guard of the North armor.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Glass in Enshrouded
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Glass in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded Fell Monstrosity: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
A dark forest in Enshrouded with four characters battling.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded Fell Monstrosity: Location, how to beat, and all rewards
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded
A man battles enemies with a glowing weapon next to a ruined tree in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Coal Powder in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set
The player wearing the Guard of the North armor.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to get the Guard of the North armor set
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to complete Finding Masonry Tools quest in Enshrouded
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 5, 2024

Author

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.