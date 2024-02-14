Elder Armor is among the best endgame gear you can get in Enshrouded. You can only get it at the maximum item level of 25.

In Enshrouded, you might have stumbled upon a piece of Elder set. And as you can guess, there are several of them: a whole set is available (Hat, Gloves, Boots, Trousers, Chest). The pieces grant mana regeneration bonuses and great protection.

The Elder set is the perfect gear to get when you’re reaching the endgame. It’s well worth your time, and it’s surprisingly not that challenging to get when you know how, thanks to a fast farming route. This guide will help you. Here is how to get Elder Armor in Enshrouded.

How to farm Elder Armor in Enshrouded

It’s always level 25. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is one clear, fastest route to farm Elder Armor set pieces in Enshrouded. It’s a tedious process, but well worth your time. Here are the steps to follow.

Prepare your Flame Altar

Prepare to teleport there when you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you have scattered Flame Altars around the map and reached your limit, you’ll be stuck when heading to where you can farm the Elder set. Before going there, don’t forget to remove at least one of these if that’s the case so you can add one at the Elder set chest location.

Head to the Sun Temple in the southwest corner of the map

It’s a remote location. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Map Genie

Since it’s one of the high-level areas of the game, it’s not that easy to get there and reach the chest. But if you have the level, correct equipment and buffs, it should be a breeze for you. The place indicated by the cursor is pretty easy to reach.

Find the chest

At the edge of the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the furthermost edge of the map, as shown on the image above. There are small platforms of different heights, and you can spot a chest on one of them. Look down at the heart of rocky walls to find the isolated chest.

Open the chest, exit the game and come back

That’s when the farming process starts. Once you find the chest, open it, and get the loot. You can either get a random piece of the Elder set, or another piece of loot entirely.

Then, you can leave the area and exit the game. Re-enter your game, teleport to your Flame Altar, and open the chest again. It should include yet another item. This process is tedious, but it’s nothing compared to what you might have gone through in Enshrouded before this farming process.

Alternative method: clear the areas around Scatterbone

The chest mentioned above isn’t the only one that can include Elder set gear pieces in Enshrouded. The whole area surrounding the Scatterbone enemy camp, north of the Sun Temple, can grant Elder set pieces. You can complete the Sun Temple puzzles, defeat enemies and climb up the towers to find various chests and hope to get them.