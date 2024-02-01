When you want to craft a suitable healing item in Enshrouded, Chamomile is likely one of the primary ingredients you need to track down. You need to use it to finish many of the Alchemist’s powerful health potions.

The way you find Chamomile comes down to exploring your Enshrouded world. Like many resources you have to track down, Chamomile appears in a specific region. You can also begin planting and farming it at your base after you have enough of it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Chamomile in Enshrouded.

Where to find Chamomile in Enshrouded

You can find Chamomile in the Revelwood forests, outside the Shroud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chamomile is a white and yellow plant that regularly appears between the Springlands and Revelwood biomes in Enshrouded. It doesn’t appear around the Ancient Tower – Springlands fast travel point, but north of it, northwest of the Farmer’s Ancient Vault.

I struggled to find Chamomile around the Springlands region, forcing myself to go to the north instead. When I reached the Ancient Vault for the Farmer, the plant became much easier to find. I imagine this is where the Revelwood biome began to appear, essentially putting Chamomile between these two areas in Enshrouded. It doesn’t take long to find it in the forest, and you can locate it on the edge of the Shroud, but there’s no reason to head through there if you don’t have to go. This is the same area you have to search to find Copper Ore.

These are the multiple locations where you can find Chamomile. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Eventually, after you gather up enough Chamomile and progress through the Farmer’s quests, they give you access to the Seedbed. This is where you can begin to convert many of the plants you find in Enshrouded into seeds, and you can begin planting them around your base to farm at a later time. The plants take time to grow, but it’s much easier to find them in your backyard than it is to go searching for them somewhere in your world. The Seedbed is also a great way to get Plant Fiber quickly.

You can begin planting and farming Chamomile at your base with Chamomile Seedlings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Alchemist has several recipes you can utilize using Chamomile, such as the Greater Health Potion, Revitalizing Health Potion, and the Chain Heal spell. You also want to speak with the Farmer to make Chamomile tea, a powerful item that enhances your character’s stats in Enshrouded.