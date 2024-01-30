How to get Aloe in Enshrouded

In Enshrouded, players need to use every advantage they can get to survive in the from dangers both in and outside of the Shroud. Aloe is a useful crafting tool as it can be used for healing purposes.

Every resource around you has a purpose in Enshrouded. Gathering items that you can use to craft more powerful gear, weapons, potions, or other buffs can be the difference between life and death. Aloe may not appear important, but it should be a high priority resource to anyone that finds need of extra healing.

If you are trying to get Aloe in Enshrouded, here’s what you need to know.

Where to find Aloe in Enshrouded

Aloe is a type of plant that you can find in the Nomad Highlands area of the map. This is extremely close to where you begin Enshrouded, so you will not need to travel far to find this spiky plant.

You can find Aloe widely across Enshrouded, but you should start growing your own after getting your Seedbed | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can identify Aloe plants in the wild as large green leafy plants with spiked edges. After you come across an Aloe plant, all you need to do is walk up and press the prompted button on screen to harvest it.

Aloe can be found widely across the Highlands area, but I still recommend setting up your own Aloe farm in order to get a more steady supply of the resource. I tend to use healing potions quite often, so keeping Aloe growing is incredibly useful.

To do this, you can get a Aloe Seedling by planting the following items into a Seedbed:

x1 Sand

x1 Aloe

x1 Nitrate

x1 Water

Of course, you need to get the Farmer before you can access to Seedbed, but after this you should have everything you need to run an Aloe farm.

What can you make with Aloe in Enshrouded?

Aloe is an important item that most commonly appears in Alchemy recipes for healing potions. While not all healing potions require Aloe, it is used in one of the most powerful heals in Enshrouded. Below are all the items that you can make with Aloe and each item’s effect.