How to complete the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded

The Morning Grind quest takes you on yet another treasure hunt in Enshrouded. You’ll have to explore the ruins of a fallen distillery and get what’s left.

Sometimes, treasure hunts are easy journeys due to clear indications on the map. But other times, the hunt will be more of a challenge, and that’s the case with Morning Grind.

It will take you to the Willow Crush, a large area where you can easily get lost. To make things worse, there are several mills there. You can spend plenty of time digging around the mills and other places with rubble.

This guide will help you save some time and effort to complete The Morning Grind quest with ease in Enshrouded.

A guide to completing the Morning Grind quest in Enshrouded

Tip: Always look around for rubble. These piles of rocks often hide all sorts of stuff inside them. Take your pickaxe and dig to test your luck; you might find a treasure.

The objective of the quest is pretty clear: You have to “Search under the Grindmill floorboards in Willow Crush,” as indicated in your quest journal. Here are the steps to follow:

Go to the Willow Crush Waypoint, as indicated by a cursor on the map.

Find the large mill, close to the wooden house. There are two mills in the area. The mill on the most remote side of the bridge is not the right one.

Look at the floorboards. They’re planks at the foot of the mill, not far from the house. There’s also a bee nest near it, so be careful. You can see rubble at the corner of the planks.

Dig in the rubble.

You can dig until you can go underneath the planks.

You’ll find a skeleton you can Search.

The quest will be updated when you get the loot: a Ring of Rapacity.

Once done, you can move on to other treasure hunts.