Enshrouded follows in Palworld’s footsteps by smashing huge player milestone in just 4 days

History is repeating itself as early-access survival titles again conquer the gaming world early on in the year, with the fresh surge helped on by Enshrouded, which just crossed a million players in just four days and joined Palworld at the peak of January’s indie boom.

On Jan. 29, Enshrouded developer Keen Games announced on X (formerly Twitter) that its open-world action RPG had reached the million-player milestone in as little as 96 hours. Enshrouded released into Steam early access and next-gen consoles on Jan. 24 and has been steadily riding the waves of stellar success in the week since. “We are completely blown away by [Enshrouded‘s] success and the overwhelmingly positive reception,” the indie studio stated after unveiling the release’s strong early numbers.

Enshrouded did not take long to join the giants. Images via Keen Games. Remix by Kacee Fay

The developers added that, in their eyes, Enshrouded has just begun and expressed their excitement for what’s to come. “We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be,” the devs said, before repeating their thanks to supportive players.

While the devs settle into hard work to keep the game chugging along behind the scenes, on the front end there’s already been heapings of success. The game briefly entered Steam’s top five games with a little over 160,000 concurrent players, according to SteamCharts. Though not as successful as Palworld in terms of sheer numbers, Enshrouded has quickly established itself as a major title early in 2024 and a key player in the revival of the survival genre.

Enshrouded is supposed to officially launch within a year, but that will largely depend on the players’ feedback, according to the game’s description on Steam. Though considered a full experience, the devs believe there’s still a lot of work to be done, but if its initial success is anything to go by, Enshrouded‘s future is looking bright.