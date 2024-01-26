Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?

Enshrouded‘s beautiful, expansive world offers plenty of ground to cover. And though the game stands fine enough on its own, some players may be missing the existence of mounts—whether to traverse more quickly or just for fashion.

Recommended Videos

Traversing can be tricky in Enshrouded, especially since numerous quests take you all over Embervale. Managing your stamina when roaming the map is tricky, if not outright annoying, which can get in the way of your exploration. Besides, the Glider can be circumstantial and clumsy since you need high ground to drop from.

Since you don’t encounter mounts in the early game and horses (and assorted creatures) aren’t advertised, it’s common for players to wonder if Enshrouded has mounts. After all, mounts are a common sight in fantasy lands, and Keen Games’ latest title offers plenty of beings that could do well in a saddle. I mean, if they’re not made to be mounted, why are the rats and beetles so huge in this game anyway?

Does Enshrouded have mounts?

Enshrouded doesn’t have mounts—at least not during its early-access release. The game offers plenty of traversal tools, including its famous Glider, but mounts aren’t one of them for now.

That said, this doesn’t mean Enshrouded will never get any mounts. The game is still in early access, meaning developers are listening to player feedback, and mounts are a common request. In addition to tracking suggestions through Discord and surveys, Keen Games has added a feature upvote board, which lets players vote on popular suggestions to be added to the game.

One of the pages asking for mounts already has hundreds of upvotes, seemingly making it a popular demand. Upvotes don’t guarantee that a feature will make its way to Enshrouded, but it sends a signal for Keen Games. Players might see mounts in the future—the game has a long way to go throughout early access and beyond, after all—but it’s hard to say for sure if they will make its way to the final cut unless Keen Games confirms it officially.