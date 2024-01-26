Category:
Enshrouded

Can you get a mount in Enshrouded?

Man, I'd kill to ride a beetle in this game.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 02:40 pm
Home base in Enshrouded
Design your own base | Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded‘s beautiful, expansive world offers plenty of ground to cover. And though the game stands fine enough on its own, some players may be missing the existence of mounts—whether to traverse more quickly or just for fashion.

Recommended Videos

Traversing can be tricky in Enshrouded, especially since numerous quests take you all over Embervale. Managing your stamina when roaming the map is tricky, if not outright annoying, which can get in the way of your exploration. Besides, the Glider can be circumstantial and clumsy since you need high ground to drop from.

Since you don’t encounter mounts in the early game and horses (and assorted creatures) aren’t advertised, it’s common for players to wonder if Enshrouded has mounts. After all, mounts are a common sight in fantasy lands, and Keen Games’ latest title offers plenty of beings that could do well in a saddle. I mean, if they’re not made to be mounted, why are the rats and beetles so huge in this game anyway?

Does Enshrouded have mounts?

Enshrouded doesn’t have mounts—at least not during its early-access release. The game offers plenty of traversal tools, including its famous Glider, but mounts aren’t one of them for now.

That said, this doesn’t mean Enshrouded will never get any mounts. The game is still in early access, meaning developers are listening to player feedback, and mounts are a common request. In addition to tracking suggestions through Discord and surveys, Keen Games has added a feature upvote board, which lets players vote on popular suggestions to be added to the game.

One of the pages asking for mounts already has hundreds of upvotes, seemingly making it a popular demand. Upvotes don’t guarantee that a feature will make its way to Enshrouded, but it sends a signal for Keen Games. Players might see mounts in the future—the game has a long way to go throughout early access and beyond, after all—but it’s hard to say for sure if they will make its way to the final cut unless Keen Games confirms it officially.

related content
Read Article How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Sand in Enshrouded
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
A dark valley in Enshrouded with a player standing in front of it.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Can you change your character’s appearance in Enshrouded?
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Hunter in Enshrouded
Image of a knight in Enshrouded facing down a large enemy.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Where to find the Hunter in Enshrouded
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find Amber in Enshrouded
How to find amber in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find Amber in Enshrouded
Zack Palm Zack Palm Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to find the Carpenter in Enshrouded
The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to find the Carpenter in Enshrouded
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Jan 26, 2024
Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.