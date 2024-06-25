Forgot password
using the Wing Stance in combat elden ring
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get Wing Stance in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree

An Ash of War fit for a knight.
Getting the hang of a new Ash of War might feel like a grind, but trust me, once you’ve nailed the Wing Stance in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the payoff is pure gold.

In Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree, mastering new Ashes of War can enhance your combat prowess. One of these essential abilities is Wing Stance, tailor-made for Light Greatswords. By grasping Wing Stance and experimenting with different weapon affinities, you can tailor your playstyle to suit any challenge the Elden Ring world throws at you. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use the Wing Stance in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get the Wing Stance in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

where to get the Wing Stance in Elden Ring
Raid the castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Wing Stance at the top of an unguarded tower in Castle Ensis in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

  1. Head to Castle Ensis, an early area in the Shadow Lands DLC.
  2. Here, navigate to the Castle-Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace.
  3. Look over the edge towards the south from the balcony outside the chamber.
  4. Descend carefully by dropping onto ledges below until you reach the lowest level.
  5. There, you can spot an unguarded tower. Ascend to its peak to discover a chest containing the Ash of War: Wing Stance.

How to use the Wing Stance in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Wing Stance treasure chest in Elden Ring
My precious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Wing Stance, return to a Smithing Master Hewg to apply it to any Light Greatsword. This new weapon class can have a bunch of diverse affinities, such as Standard, Quality, Fire, Flame Art, Poison, Blood, or Occult. In Shadow of the Erdtree, you can get two Light Greatswords: Milady in the very same Castle Ensis and Leda‘s Sword in the late game.

I managed to get through most of the DLC with the Milady but later switched to the Putrescent Cleaver from the Putrescent Knight to have an extra edge against the boss fight against Radahn.

Wing Stance transforms your combat style by introducing unique maneuvers:

  • Hold Stance: Hold down the activation button to ready your weapon, positioning it to the right.
  • Basic Attack (Triple Slash): Execute a swift series of three slashes at close range.
  • Strong Attack (Leap and Lunge): Press the strong attack button to leap into the air and swiftly close the distance on your foes with a lunging strike.

While in Wing Stance, you can maneuver your character at a walking pace. This flexibility lets you adapt to various combat scenarios. The beauty of Wing Stance lies in its adaptability. You can hold the stance indefinitely, choosing the right moment to unleash its devastating attacks.

