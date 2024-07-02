Image Credit: Bethesda
Dragon Form in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Elden Ring

How to get the Rock Heart in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

At least it's better than Dark Souls 3's Dragon Form.
Image of Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 06:39 am

Shadow of the Erdtree finally adds Dragon Form to Elden Ring. There are two unique Dragon Forms you can unlock, and for one of them, you need the Rock Heart—a new reusable item you find in the Land of Shadow. It’s easy to get if you follow our instructions, so keep reading.

Rock Heart location in Elden Ring DLC

Spectral Chair on Jagged Peak marked with a map pin in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Rock Heart location on Elden Ring DLC’s map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the Rock Heart in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to Jagged Peak. You get the Rock Heart from a ghost sitting in a spectral chair around halfway up the mountain, at the pinned location in the map above.

If you aren’t sure how to get to Jagged Peak, you first need to clear the Dragon’s Pit mini-dungeon in southern Gravesite Plain, near the Suppressing Pillar. After you beat the Dragon’s Pit boss, you emerge in a new area where you can head south to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, or east toward Jagged Peak.

Head to Jagged Peak and begin your ascent up the mountain. After you beat the two Jagged Peak Drakes, Drake Warrior Igon appears to congratulate you, as long as you spoke to him at Pillar Path Waypoint first. It’s a good idea to complete Igon’s quest in the Elden Ring DLC because you can summon him to help you fight Bayle the Dread.

After the Jagged Peak Drakes, head toward the area indicated on our map. Around this location, you encounter a ghost sitting in a spectral chair. If the chair is empty when you first approach, run a short distance away, then turn around and come back. When you approach the spirit, it disappears and leaves behind an item—the Rock Heart.

How to use the Rock Heart in Elden Ring DLC

Rock Heart item description from Elden Ring DLC
Rock Heart item description in Elden Ring DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rock Heart is a reusable, consumable item that you need to transform into Dragon Form. It boosts your Dragon Communion incantations, which includes the Dragonbreath spells like Ekzyke’s Decay. To find out more, check out our comprehensive guide on how to unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Tom is the UK Associate Editor for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR and has a Master's degree in Chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. Tom spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.
