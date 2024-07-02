How to get the Rock Heart in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree finally adds Dragon Form to Elden Ring. There are two unique Dragon Forms you can unlock, and for one of them, you need the Rock Heart—a new reusable item you find in the Land of Shadow. It’s easy to get if you follow our instructions, so keep reading.

Rock Heart location in Elden Ring DLC

Rock Heart location on Elden Ring DLC’s map. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

To get the Rock Heart in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, head to Jagged Peak. You get the Rock Heart from a ghost sitting in a spectral chair around halfway up the mountain, at the pinned location in the map above.

If you aren’t sure how to get to Jagged Peak, you first need to clear the Dragon’s Pit mini-dungeon in southern Gravesite Plain, near the Suppressing Pillar. After you beat the Dragon’s Pit boss, you emerge in a new area where you can head south to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, or east toward Jagged Peak.

Head to Jagged Peak and begin your ascent up the mountain. After you beat the two Jagged Peak Drakes, Drake Warrior Igon appears to congratulate you, as long as you spoke to him at Pillar Path Waypoint first. It’s a good idea to complete Igon’s quest in the Elden Ring DLC because you can summon him to help you fight Bayle the Dread.

After the Jagged Peak Drakes, head toward the area indicated on our map. Around this location, you encounter a ghost sitting in a spectral chair. If the chair is empty when you first approach, run a short distance away, then turn around and come back. When you approach the spirit, it disappears and leaves behind an item—the Rock Heart.

How to use the Rock Heart in Elden Ring DLC

Rock Heart item description in Elden Ring DLC. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rock Heart is a reusable, consumable item that you need to transform into Dragon Form. It boosts your Dragon Communion incantations, which includes the Dragonbreath spells like Ekzyke’s Decay. To find out more, check out our comprehensive guide on how to unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

