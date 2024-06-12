Elden Ring‘s Finger Snap gesture is relatively easy to obtain. It requires no combat and can be done very early in the game. This guide will show you how to get the Finger Snap gesture in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

Obtaining the Finger Snap gesture in Elden Ring

To get the Finger Snap gesture in Elden Ring, players must first travel to the Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave at night and find the howling wolf-man.

This is the area where you’ll find the wolf-man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Locate the Mistwood Ruins

The Mistwood Ruins are, appropriately enough, in the Mistwood forest on the eastern coast of Limgrave. Follow these steps to find them:

Travel to Mistwood Outskirts site of grace: This site of grace is just off the highway north of the forest. Head south to the Mistwood Ruins: The ruins are almost due south of the Mistwood Outskirts site of grace. Use the Minor Erdtree as a waypoint: The ruins are southwest of the Minor Erdtree on the eastern coast. Look for large, crumbling stone ramparts.

Find the howling wolf-man

Once the ruins are located, head there at night. There should be an eerie howling sound coming from the ruins. Players who look up at the ruins will be able to see a howling wolf-man, the NPC Blaidd.

If there’s no howling noise, it may be necessary to clear a bear or two in the area or explore the basement of the ruins to trigger it. Once the howling has started, head to the Church of Elleh site of grace. The merchant Kalé will mention that, while spooky, Blaidd is actually a friend.

Learning the Finger Snap gesture

After hearing the howling, head to the Church of Elleh site of grace. Here, the merchant Kalé will provide the final steps:

Talk to Kalé: He will mention that, while spooky, Blaidd is actually a friend. Learn the gesture: Kalé will then teach you the Finger Snap gesture.

How to use the Finger Snap gesture in Elden Ring

The Finger Snap in Elden Ring functions as a signal that brings Blaidd down from his perch atop the ruins for a chat with the Tarnished.

Outside its use in Blaidd’s questline, the Finger Snap gesture is a stylish way to congratulate other phantoms on a well-deserved victory over a boss, or to humiliate a dead opponent after a duel.

This is all you need to know about the Finger Snap in Elden Ring, but this is not the only gesture with special uses in this game. After talking to Blaidd, it might be a good idea to go after the Erudition Gesture.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy