How to get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring

Need more gestures for your jolly co-operation? Come check this one out.

Co-op with friends is one of the best ways to play FromSoftware games like Elden Ring. Traversing challenging dungeons and conquering mind-wrecking boss fights together in, to quote an old friend, “jolly co-operation” makes for a fun way to journey through the Lands Between.

One thing that adds even more to this experience is the different emotes players can use and find scattered around the realm. These emotes are often hidden out of the way or sometimes even locked behind questlines for the player to complete.

Some of the most popular emotes include What do you want?, Spread Out, The Ring, and Fancy Spin. There’s one, however, that many players want to use but continue to have trouble finding.

How to get the Erudition Gesture

The Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring is a timelapse emote where the player poses standing up with their arms inward and then salutes to the sky in a V pattern. This emote is locked behind a questline with the NPC Thops.

Erudition Gesture | Screengrab via FromSoftware

Thops can be found at the Church of Irith and is in a little predicament. He’s looking to get back into the Raya Lucaria Academy. But to do so, he needs a Glintstone Key. This key is separate from the one players need to enter the Academy, however. This version instead is found inside the Academy.

Finding the Glintstone Key

Screengrab via FromSoftware

Starting from the Debate Parlor Site of Grace in the Raya Lucaria Academy, walk outside to the open area with the large staircase and continue to the left (shown in the pictures below).

Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware

Go up the stairs with the sorcerers and jump over the railing to another platform. From here, jump over the next railing to get onto the rooftops of the Academy. Continue forward.

Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware

Climb up the ladder to be greeted by a sorcerer and a few winged enemies. Defeat them or run past them and continue on the right side of the tower to get to the next rooftop. Continue jumping down to sections of the roof and head toward the slanted, rounded rooftop.

Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware

Where there would normally be windows, there are open archways on the left side of this slant-roofed building. Jump inside and carefully walk along the catwalk beams that stretch across the ceiling of the open room. Looking down, players should see chandeliers, one of which has a corpse with an item. This is the extra Glinstone Key players need to give Thops. Drop down, grab the key, and return to Thops.

Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware Screengrab via FromSoftware

Giving the key to Thops will trigger a short dialogue. He will thank the player for the key and eventually give the player the Erudition emote.