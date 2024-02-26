‘Something still missing’: Miyazaki admits Elden Ring has one more secret to uncover

FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki teased there’s a “small element” in Elden Ring that players still haven’t discovered yet.

Elden Ring boasts a massive world for players to explore, but you would think the most ardent of fans would have scoured every nook and cranny of it by now. However, according to Miyazaki, there may be at least one mystery left uncovered.

What else is there to find? Image via Bandai Namco

“For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered,” said Miyazaki in a Feb. 22 interview with IGN. “So, whether that’s up to user interpretation or up to just further investigation and playing, that’s something I’m looking forward to.” As for what this “small element” could be, Miyazaki has left it appropriately ambiguous, giving curious fans no real hint as to where to start looking. Is it a hidden character detail? A significant piece of Elden Ring lore? Something that ties into the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC? Who knows.

Whatever it is, Miyazaki appears to trust fans will find it eventually, calling it a matter of when not if. He also touched upon this philosophy for Elden Ring’s design in the interview. Unlike most games, Elden Ring doesn’t give you any real indication of what to do and where to go; you must forge your own path through The Lands Between.

There were some concerns among the development team concerning this approach. But this feeling of exploration was the top priority, and Miyazaki trusted players who already had experience with his previous work on Dark Souls would figure things out for themselves: “I think giving them trust just creates a healthy landscape for them to play and adventure.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if a few new details in Elden Ring are uncovered by the time the DLC launches in June. There’s been an upshot in new players in the wake of the DLC’s release date announcement, bringing Elden Ring back up Steam’s best sellers list, and old fans are bound to have returned in preparation, too.