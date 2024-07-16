How to get and use Seppuku in Elden Ring

Sometimes, to defeat your enemy, you must make a sacrifice—whether or not that sacrifice is mental or very, very physical. Seppuku in Elden Ring takes that lesson to its illogical conclusion, to exceptional results.

Where to find Seppuku in Elden Ring

The little fella can be hard to spot, thanks to his white footprints on the frozen lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seppuku is an Ash of War found on the frozen lake in the Mountaintop of the Giants, to the far northeast of the Elden Ring map. From the Freezing Lake Site of Grace, ride due east. There’s a group of trees where an Invisible Scarab runs through. Follow his tracks and wait for him with a move that deals a lot of damage in an area of effect, such as a Dragon Incantation.

How to use Seppuku in Elden Ring

Thankfully, after you buff with it, things get simpler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an Ash of War, Sepukku can be put on most non-Colossal Swords, large and small Curved Swords, Katanas, Great Katanas, Twinblades, Thrusting Swords of all sizes, Spears, Great Spears, and Halberds. If it has a blade that isn’t too large, this Ash of War will be available.

It is a weapon skill that causes you to plunge your blade into your body, dealing Hemorrhage damage equal to 100 HP plus 15 percent of your health before buffing your weapon. This buff improves your base damage and base bleed of the weapon, both of which scale somewhat with Arcane.

As a result, Seppuku is often best used on weapons with good base bleed, such as Katanas, that also scale off of Arcane in some way. This combination allows Arcane builds to reach high damage numbers while cleaving through enemies, though at the cost of HP.

Is Seppuku good in Elden Ring?

Nihil, nihil, nihil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seppuku is an excellent weapon skill in Elden Ring, but not because of the buff alone. The buff is solid but has been nerfed into a tentatively balanced spot. No, the best part of Seppuku is the fact that it causes you to bleed. This activates Lord of Blood’s Exultation and the White Mask, granting you around 32 percent bonus base damage for around 20 seconds. While it is expensive to continuously pay for Seppuku, if the enemies you fight can bleed, Seppuku continuously fuels these bleed-based buffs by just fighting. While optimal on a bleed build, any character can theoretically use these temporary buffs to hit people very hard.

You have to watch your health with Seppuku, though. Especially against bosses, the damage buff from Seppuku can be quite alluring. Bring a few additional Crimson Flasks if you plan to keep your damage high for the entire encounter since the weapon skill costs a measly four FP.

