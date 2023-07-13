Will EA FC 24 be on PS4?

EA FC 24 is set to release on Sep. 29, 2023. Given that EA has dropped FIFA from its long-running football game franchise, many are unsure of how this might impact the game and what consoles it may release on, including the PlayStation 4 (PS4).

Even though the PlayStation 5 released in November 2020, all FIFA games past this point have still released titles compatible with the older generation console. EA FC 24 marks a new era in EA’s much-beloved football game series, boasting new animation, mechanics, and an entirely new engine. If you are PS4 users, this is what you can expect out of EA FC 24.

Is EA FC 24 going to be on PS4?

Yes, EA FC 24 will be released on the PS4. Along with the PS4, EA FC 24 will also release on the newer generation PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. Though many newer games have transitioned away from older generation consoles, including the PS4 and Xbox One, it appears that EA has continued to build games that support these older devices along with the newer versions.

It should be noted, however, that EA FC 24 on PS4 will not feature the HyperMotionV feature and PS4 players will not be allowed to play with others on any platforms except PS4 and Xbox One.

If you cannot wait until late September to get into this upcoming game, you can enlist in EA FC 24’s beta. Though not yet available to the public, this beta will give you the first glimpse into Career Mode, Ultimate Team, and other potentially new game modes debuting in EA FC 24.

Though we can not be sure how long EA will continue to make its games, EA FC and beyond, available for previous generation console users, you can rest assured that EA FC 24 will release on PS4.

