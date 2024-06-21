Make Your Mark Team 2 just might be the best release in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The content released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for Euro 2024 and Copa America has been spectacular all around, yet Make Your Mark Team 2 still outdoes it all. The Euro 2024 selection of players is particularly appetizing for everyone looking to strengthen their FUT squad this summer.

Make Your Mark is the first and will likely remain the only summer campaign in EA FC 24 with more than one release, but this is not a case of quantity over quality at all. Team 2 is full to the brim with top-quality cards, some of which have the potential to reach 99 OVR.

The number of 97 OVR players tripled from the first team, where Virgil van Dijk was the only one to reach the milestone. Florian Wirtz, Jeremy Doku, and Daniel Carvajal join the fray this week. Wirtz and Carvajal are in with a decent chance of maxing out their rating due to them playing for two of the hot favorites for the trophy. Doku’s Belgium might prevent him from going the distance, but with 99 pace and dribbling, the Manchester City winger is already a banger of a player.

There are plenty of bangers throughout Make Your Mark Team 2, with 11 of the 19 Euro 2024 players starting at 95 OVR or higher, and just two being lower than 94. The Copa America portion of the release isn’t nearly as glamorous, with three total players going over 94 OVR. There’s a logical reason behind this apparent disparity, though.

The European competition is already halfway through the group phase. These dynamic cards earn upgrades via players making appearances, scoring and assisting goals, and keeping clean sheets, which means these new Euro 2024 cards will have less room to work with to earn upgrades.

This, of course, doesn’t apply to Copa America players as that tournament only just began on June 20. While the gulf in starting quality is a bit wider than what we would have liked, the American players have more games in which they could achieve their full upgrade path, which is meant to even out the playing field by the end of the events on July 14.

All Euro 2024 Make Your Mark Team 2 players

CAM: Florian Wirtz – 97 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen and Germany)

RM: Jeremy Doku – 97 OVR (Manchester City and Belgium)

RB: Daniel Carvajal – 97 OVR (Real Madrid and Spain)

ST: Rasmus Højlund – 96 OVR (Manchester United and Denmark)

CB: Ibrahima Konate – 96 OVR (Liverpool and France)

LB: Ferland Mendy – 96 OVR (Real Madrid and France)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 95 OVR (Liverpool and England)

CB: Kevin Danso – 95 OVR (Lens and Austria)

CAM: Charles De Ketelaere – 95 OVR (Atalanta nad Belgium)

CM: Joao Neves – 95 OVR (Benfica and Portugal)

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 95 OVR (Barcelona and Germany)

LM: Filip Kostić – 94 OVR (Juventus and Serbia)

ST: Armando Broja – 94 OVR (Chelsea and Albania)

CDM: Salih Özcan – 94 OVR (Borussia Dortmund and Turkey)

CM: Davide Frattesi – 94 OVR (Inter Milan and Italy)

RB: Josip Stanišić – 94 OVR (Bayer Leverkusen and Croatia)

RWB: Przemysław Frankowski – 94 OVR (Lens and Poland)

CM: Tijjani Reijnders – 92 OVR (AC Milan and Netherlands)

RW: Václav Černý – 91 OVR (Wolfsburg and Czechia)

This lot may be the best bit of content we’ve gotten all season. Image via EA

All Copa America Make Your Mark Team 2 players

RW: Rodrygo – 96 OVR (Real Madrid and Brazil)

ST: Jonathan David – 96 OVR (Lille and Canada)

CM: Yunus Musah – 95 OVR (AC Milan and USA)

LWB: Deiver Machado – 94 OVR (Lens and Colombia)

CB: Johan Vasquez – 94 OVR (Genoa and Mexico)

LB: Gabriel Suazo – 93 OVR (Toulouse and Chile)

CB: Julio Cascante – 93 OVR (Austin FC and Costa Rica)

RB: Michael Murillo – 92 OVR (Olympique Marseille and Panama)

LM: Ramon Sosa – 92 OVR (Talleres and Paraguay)

ST: Jhonder Cádiz – 91 OVR (Famalicao and Venezuela)

CDM: Jesus Castillo – 91 OVR (Gil Vicente and Peru)

Copa America players have more matches at their disposal to earn Make Your Mark upgrades. Image via EA

You can follow the progress of all your Ultimate Team items in our EA FC 24 Make Your Mark live tracker, where we keep up with all the player upgrades as they happen live. With Euro 2024 and Copa America now both in progress, there are constantly upgrades to go about, so make sure you don’t miss out on anything.

