How to claim your EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses

With EA FC 24’s generous seven days of early access, the time to play, and to redeem EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses, has come for a large number of players. There are a lot of pre-order bonuses to be redeemed on even the Standard Edition, so we’ll make sure you’re prepared and don’t miss out on any content your hard-earned cash has gotten you.

Despite EA FC 24 now being in early access, the pre-order train has not yet departed. There’s still time to pre-order EA FC 24 if you haven’t done so already. You won’t miss out on any of the pre-order content except one early Ultimate Edition pre-order exclusive reward that’s been unobtainable for a whole month at this point.

EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses don’t all come at the same time and not all of them are available to every version, so here’s a breakdown of what and when can you redeem based on your EA FC 24 Edition.

When can you claim your EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses?

Ultimate Edition and EA Play Pro Edition

4,600 FC Points – Available Sept. 22, 2023. (Ultimate Edition exclusive)

4,800 FC Points – Available Sept. 29, 2023. (EA Play Pro Edition exclusive)

UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Player Item – Available Nov. 27, 2023. (Exclusive to EA Play Pro Edition and Ultimate Edition pre-orders made before Aug. 22, 2023)

Access Nike Ultimate Team Campaign – Available Sept. 22, 2023.

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item – Available Sept. 22, 2023.

Nike X EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team Kit – Available Sept. 22, 2023.

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item – Available Sept. 22, 2023.

Redeeming your 4,800 FC Points reward on the EA Play Pro Edition happens a little differently than with any other bonus. The reward comes in three monthly installments of 1,600 FC Points. To claim them, you must have an active EA Play Pro subscription and log in monthly to Ultimate Team prior to the last day of each month. You must subscribe and log into Ultimate Team before June 30, 2024, to receive all 4,800 FC Points.

Access to the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign will not be available if you redeem after Sept. 29, 2023.

All pre-orders, excluding Nintendo Switch

Cover Star Loan Player Item

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items

Unlocked PlayStyles slot in Clubs

Additional player personality points in Player Career

Five-star Coach available for hire in Manager Career.

These rewards will become available on Sept. 29, 2023, if you pre-ordered the EA FC 24 Standard Edition and on Sept. 22 if you got the Ultimate Edition or EA Play Pro Edition.

Image via EA

How to claim EA FC 24 pre-order rewards

You won’t have to jump through hoops to claim your EA FC 24 bonuses. You have a maximum of two steps to complete to receive your goods.

If your pre-order bonuses require a single-use code to be redeemed, you will receive that via email or in your physical copy’s box.

Enter the single-use code: Open the EA App, click on your profile, select Redeem Code, and enter the code.

Log into EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to claim your Ultimate Team bonuses.

Log into Clubs to claim the “One unlocked PlayStyles slot for Clubs” reward

Create a Career Mode save while connected to EA servers to claim the “Additional player personality points in Player Career” and “Five-star Coach available for hire in Manager Career” rewards

In simple words, claiming your EA FC 24 pre-order bonuses boils down to entering a code, if necessary, and then playing the game as you would normally. You must be warned that claiming these rewards has an expiration date, of Sept. 27, 2024.

We anticipate most players will have claimed what’s theirs long before that, but if you decide to play EA FC 24 for the first time on Sept. 28, 2024, for whatever reason, know that your pre-order bonuses won’t be there to accompany you.

