EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice

There is no shortage of Promos in EA FC 24, and the Versus Promo provides an intriguing approach, with selected players receiving two different cards.

Returning to EA FC 24 after being absent from FIFA 23, the Versus Promo has handed out some huge boosts that make the selected players extremely desirable—though you’ll have to strike lucky or invest a significant amount of coins to get your hands on them.

The first of two expected teams has been released for the Versus Promo, which should keep you ticking until Team of the Year drops, and if you’re wondering who you should spend your hard-earned coins on, we’ve got you covered.

EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards

Grab your wallet. Image via EA Sports

Neymar: Fire

Neymar remains a highly desirable card despite moving to Saudi Arabia due to having easy links with his Brazilian nationality and boasting five-star skill moves—and both of his cards in the Versus Promo are extremely strong.

Of the two, the Fire card is the best, however, with a value of around 3.7m. This card boasts staggering stats with 89 Shooting, 90 Pace, 89 Passing, and 96 Dribbling, which can be boosted by selecting various Chemistry Styles.

Son Heung-Min: Fire

Son Heung-Min has already earned plenty of Promo cards in EA FC 24, but the pair he received in the Versus Promo are the highest-rated of the lot and can both fetch a significant sum on the market. However, the Fire card is the strongest.

With alternate positions enabling the Tottenham star to play on the right side of attack or lead the line, Son can fit almost any role you need. He boasts exceptional stats of 91 Pace, 92 Shooting, 84 Passing, and 86 Dribbling, making him a thorn in the side of any opponent you face.

Sergio Ramos: Ice

Sergio Ramos has long been one of the finest defenders in world football, but having returned to boyhood club Sevilla, that was not reflected in the 83 rating of his base card. However, the Versus Promo has put that right.

Of the two 88-rated cards, the Ice version of the Spain international is superior and has a transfer value of around 840k, having changed the central defender to a central midfielder. With 88 Passing, 86 Defending, and 82 Physical, he certainly suits the role.

Roberto Firmino: Fire

Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino received a huge boost in the Versus Promo, receiving two 88-rated cards that provide a massive jump from his 82-rated base card. Like others, he also benefits from a position change in one of those.

The Fire card sees Firmino move to a central midfield role and fetches around 323k on the Transfer Market. With 84 Pace, 82 Shooting, 85 Passing, and 90 Dribbling, Firmino can provide a stern threat from midfield.

Dayot Upamecano: Ice

Dayot Upamecano’s Pace, nationality, and team have long made the France defender a decent choice in Ultimate Team, and he has become significantly more desirable after he received upgrades in the Versus Promo.

While the Fire card moves Upamecano to right-back, it’s the central defensive version that’s the best and commands a price of around 300k on the Transfer Market. For that outlay, you’ll benefit from 87 Pace, 86 Defending, and 87 Physical.