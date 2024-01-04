EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo: Expected release date, leaks, and features

A new promo looks set to launch in EA FC 24 to mark the start of the new year, and details regarding the Fire or Ice promo have started to trickle through.

Although yet to be officially announced by EA Sports, the Fire or Ice promo has seen several leaks spread across social media, and given the promo is not new to the franchise, it’s easy to deduct what players can expect. We’ve outlined all the details we know so far below.

Although there is yet to be any official confirmation of when the Fire or Ice promo will arrive in EA FC 24, a start date of Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, likely is when the new promo will drop.

The two-week Winter Wildcards promo is set to end on the same date and will likely be followed by a new promo—and the Fire or Ice promo is the most likely to take center stage following the end of Winter Wildcards.

Of course, this is all merely speculation at this point, and we won’t have any official confirmation until EA Sports reveals further details.

EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo features

Two variations for your squad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Versus promo, aka the Fire and Ice promo, first featured in FIFA 22 but was absent from FIFA 23. However, it seems the promo is not dead and is set for a rebirth in EA FC 24—but the features are expected to be similar to the previous promo.

Each card featured in the Fire or Ice promo will have two versions with varying stats. For example, a Fire promo card may have a striker with increased pace, while the Ice promo card could have the same player with increased shooting.

This makes the promo particularly useful for those looking for players who fit a specific style of play, as you can grab a card best suited to your team.

Leaked EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo cards

Although no cards have been revealed for EA FC 24 officially, the ever-reliable @FutSheriff on X (formerly Twitter) has dropped several names poised to feature in the Fire and Ice promo. However, while the players featured have been revealed, none of the stats in the cards are guaranteed to be accurate.

It seems the Fire or Ice promo will be perfect for those building a team around Brazilians, as Neymar Jr. and Roberto Firmino are both leaked to feature—and the pair will link together perfectly due to sharing the same nationality and league. On top of this, Marta is also leaked.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata, Eduardo Camavinga, Dayot Upamecano, Kingsley Coman, and Son Heung-Min have all been leaked by FutSheriff as cards featuring in the EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo, and they are likely to drop several more reveals ahead of the official announcement.