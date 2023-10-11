EA FC 24 TOTW 4 includes France’s all-time leading scorer—as a goalkeeper

Being your country’s top goal scorer of all time is mighty impressive, no matter which country you’re from. It is truly a special achievement when you hold this honor for one of soccer’s greatest nations, such as France. Apparently, EA Sports doesn’t consider it good enough to give Olivier Giroud a striker card in Ultimate Team, as the French scoring machine is the best goalkeeper on EA FC 24 TOTW 4.

Team of the Week is seeing a lot of innovations in EA FC 24, such as women finally being properly implemented in Ultimate Team and players being given In-form cards with alternative positions. Both of these new features shine bright in TOTW 4.

Giroud himself is probably puzzled as to why he is this week’s choice for goalkeeper, but the back-to-back appearance of two female players on the Team of the Week is a nice little trend after the first couple of teams left us wondering if EA will limit the female quota to one per TOTW.

In terms of quality, by far the best card on TOTW 4 is given to Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde. The Uruguay international was already among the best players in EA FC 24 with his base card and is now given an additional boost that further establishes him among the elite. Kingsley Coman, Raheem Sterling, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the other TOTW 4 cards worth noting.

Who’s in EA FC 24 TOTW 4?

CM: Federico Valverde – 89 OVR (Real Madrid)

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – 87 OVR (Al Hilal)

LM: Kingsley Coman – 86 OVR (Bayern Munich)

ST: Romelu Lukaku – 86 OVR (Roma)

ST: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang – 85 OVR (Marseille)

LW: Raheem Sterling – 85 OVR (Chelsea)

CB: Cristian Romero – 84 OVR (Tottenham)

GK: Olivier Giroud – 84 OVR (Milan)

RB: James Tavernier – 82 OVR (Rangers)

CDM: Scott McTominay – 82 OVR (Manchester United)

CAM: Liecy Santos – 82 OVR (Atletico Madrid Women)

LW: Denis Bouanga – 82 OVR (LAFC)

LM: Loise Fleury – 82 OVR (Paris FC)

GK: Manuel Riemann – 81 OVR (VfL Bochum)

CB: Davinson Sanchez – 81 OVR (Galatasaray)

ST: Teemu Pukki – 81 OVR (Minnesota United)

LWB: Darlin Yongwa – 80 OVR (Lorient)

ST: Kevin Denkey – 80 OVR (Cercle Brugge)

Clean sheet captains, midfield maestros, and break-in-case-of-emergency keepers: We salute you.



Team of the Week 4 is available now in Ultimate Team in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/e6IWQ8olXR — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) October 11, 2023

As usual, TOTW 4 cards will be available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team packs for seven days, when they will be replaced by the next Team of the Week. The other special items currently doing the rounds in Ultimate Team are Road to the Knockouts. You can follow everything about the promo, including player upgrades, in our EA FC 24 RTTK tracker.

