EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS confirms disappointing Ultimate Team trend

The EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS is the last league release before the Ultimate Team of the Season drops on May 31. Sadly for some fans, though, the latest batch of TOTS players confirms a disappointing trend that was fairly obvious from the start of the event.

Recommended Videos

As soon as we saw Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk rated at 97 OVR in the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS, we had a bad feeling. Not because 97 OVR turns them into scrubs, but because that’s the same rating these superstars received during the EA FC 24 Team of the Year campaign. This proved to be an early sign of what would remain a permanent feature of subsequent TOTS releases—there will be no players rated above 97 OVR outside the Ultimate TOTS.

Despite cruising this season, Inter only narrowly beats AC Milan for most players in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS. Image via EA

The EA FC 24 Serie A Team of the Season follows the same formula. Two players managed to reach that hard cap of 97 OVR: Inter’s goal-scoring machine Lisandro Martinez and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, who’s always in contention for best left back in Ultimate Team.

Apart from the disappointing confirmation of a hard cap on the ratings of what are supposed to be the best Ultimate Team cards in the game, it also seems like EA doesn’t deem Inter’s 21-point lead in the Serie A to be enough to award the club with a couple more players on the Team of the Season. The Italian champions have a total of six players on the Serie A TOTS, just one more than the team they’re 21 points ahead of, city rivals AC Milan.

We personally appreciate the variety, but it’s still a little bizarre when Paris Saint-Germain completely dominated the Ligue 1 Team of the Season with a single-digit point lead at the top of the table. At least we get a 96 OVR Olivier Giroud card out of this, so we can forgive the inconsistency for that alone.

All players in the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS

ST: Lisandro Martinez – 97 OVR (Inter)

LB: Theo Hernandez – 97 OVR (AC Milan)

ST: Olivier Giroud – 96 OVR (AC Milan)

CB: Alessandro Bastoni – 96 OVR (Inter)

CF: Paulo Dybala – 96 OVR (Roma)

LM: Rafael Leao – 95 OVR (AC Milan)

GK: Yann Sommer – 95 OVR (Inter)

RM: Christian Pulisic – 94 OVR (AC Milan)

CDM: Hakan Calhanoglu – 94 OVR (Inter)

CM: Lewis Ferguson – 94 OVR (Bologna)

LWB: Federico Dimarco – 93 OVR (Inter)

CM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – 93 OVR (Roma)

CB: Bremer – 92 OVR (Juventus)

ST: Dusan Vlahovic – 91 OVR (Juventus)

CB: Riccardo Calafiori – 90 OVR (Bologna)

All EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Moments players

ST: Victor Osimhen – 95 OVR (Napoli)

CM: Nicolò Barella – 94 OVR (Inter)

RM: Domenico Berardi – 93 OVR (Sassuolo)

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 93 OVR (Napoli)

CM: Adrien Rabiot – 92 OVR (Juventus)

CDM: Ismael Bennacer – 91 OVR (AC Milan)

RB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 91 OVR (Napoli)

CB: Chris Smalling – 90 OVR (Roma)

The women’s Team of the Season derives from the men’s this week. We get the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) TOTS instead of one for the Serie A Femminile. Pity for the Italian ladies, but we do get some proper quality from the American league. Sophia Smith is yet another 97 OVR player, but NWSL TOTS Moments is where it’s at, with legends Alex Morgan and Marta being recognized with strong cards of their own.

All players in the EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS

ST: Sophia Smith – 97 OVR (Portland Thorns)

RM: Kerolin Nicoli – 96 OVR (North Carolina Courage)

CAM: Debinha – 95 OVR (Kansas City Current)

LB: Jenna Nighswonger – 95 OVR (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

CB: Naomi Girma – 94 OVR (San Diego Wave)

CDM: Samantha Coffey – 93 OVR (Portland Thorns)

GK: Jane Campbell – 92 OVR (Houston Dash)

LW: Lynn Williams – 91 OVR (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

All EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS Moments players

ST: Alex Morgan – 96 OVR (San Diego Wave)

CAM: Marta – 94 OVR (Orlando Pride)

CB: Sarah Gorden – 90 OVR (Angel City)

The EA FC 24 NWSL TOTS uses the opportunity to honor legends Alex Morgan and Marta. Image via EA

We won’t dwell on the sour taste of league Teams of the Season being hit with a hard limit on their content. The EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS countdown is now officially on and it’s pretty much a guarantee we’ll see plenty of 98 and 99 OVR players there.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more