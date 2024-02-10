EA FC 24: Future Stars Academy Evolutions, explained

EA FC 24 kicked off the Future Stars promo with a new Evolution that upgrades the brightest young talent in football across every position.

Evolutions are a new system in EA FC 24 that allows users to upgrade a player’s base stats, PlayStyles, weak foot, and skill moves in Ultimate Team and transform them into better cards. Any player who fits the requirements for a specific evolution can be evolved, including promo cards and Team of the Week cards.

One of the most annoying parts of Evolutions is buying eligible cards. When the community catches wind of a powerful card that fits the requirements for an upgrade, there have been some instances where that player goes extinct on the market, making it nearly impossible to start the Evolution before it expires. Academy Evolutions solves that problem by giving players every eligible card from the start.

What are Future Stars Academy Evolutions in EA FC 24?

All nine eligible players for the FS Academy Attackers Evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you log in to Ultimate Team for the first time after the Future Stars promo started, you will see a free pack in your store labeled Future Star Attackers Pack. The pack contains nine cards that are all eligible for the free Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution.

Players can use one of the Future Stars Academy cards in the Evolution and upgrade them from 82 overall to 90 overall with better pace, shooting, dribbling, passing, physical stats, and two PlayStyle Plus abilities.

How to complete the FS Academy Attackers Evolution in EA FC 24

An example of a fully upgraded EVO card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you’ll find each step of an EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Player Evolution. In total, there are three levels of upgrading:

Level One Win six Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game.

Level Two Win five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches by at least two goals on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game. Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level Three Win 10 Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game. Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game. Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on Semi-Pro or better.



EA confirmed there will be free packs for midfielders and defenders as well, with new Evolutions for each position, so keep your eyes peeled and upgrade your EVO players as you receive them.