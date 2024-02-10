Category:
EA Sports FC

EA FC 24: Future Stars Academy Evolutions, explained

One of the best free Evolutions we have ever seen.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 08:53 pm
EA FC Future stars
Image via EA

EA FC 24 kicked off the Future Stars promo with a new Evolution that upgrades the brightest young talent in football across every position.

Recommended Videos

Evolutions are a new system in EA FC 24 that allows users to upgrade a player’s base stats, PlayStyles, weak foot, and skill moves in Ultimate Team and transform them into better cards. Any player who fits the requirements for a specific evolution can be evolved, including promo cards and Team of the Week cards.

One of the most annoying parts of Evolutions is buying eligible cards. When the community catches wind of a powerful card that fits the requirements for an upgrade, there have been some instances where that player goes extinct on the market, making it nearly impossible to start the Evolution before it expires. Academy Evolutions solves that problem by giving players every eligible card from the start.

What are Future Stars Academy Evolutions in EA FC 24?

A screenshot of the EA FC 24 Evolutions page with players and stats listed.
All nine eligible players for the FS Academy Attackers Evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you log in to Ultimate Team for the first time after the Future Stars promo started, you will see a free pack in your store labeled Future Star Attackers Pack. The pack contains nine cards that are all eligible for the free Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution.

Players can use one of the Future Stars Academy cards in the Evolution and upgrade them from 82 overall to 90 overall with better pace, shooting, dribbling, passing, physical stats, and two PlayStyle Plus abilities.

How to complete the FS Academy Attackers Evolution in EA FC 24

A screenshot of the EA FC 24 Evolutions page with a specific player selected for upgrade.
An example of a fully upgraded EVO card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you’ll find each step of an EA FC 24 FS Academy Attackers Player Evolution. In total, there are three levels of upgrading:

  • Level One
    • Win six Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Level Two
    • Win five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches by at least two goals on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game.
    • Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.
  • Level Three
    • Win 10 Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on Semi-Pro or better using your active EVO player in the game.
    • Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.
    • Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on Semi-Pro or better.

EA confirmed there will be free packs for midfielders and defenders as well, with new Evolutions for each position, so keep your eyes peeled and upgrade your EVO players as you receive them.

related content
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost
Pina EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Randal Kolo Muani in EA FC 24 wearing an Inter Miami kit in Ultimate Team.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
FC 24 Road to the Final
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost
Pina EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC – Solution & cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 9, 2024
Read Article Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Randal Kolo Muani in EA FC 24 wearing an Inter Miami kit in Ultimate Team.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
Best kits to use in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 title update 9: Trivela shot, cutback nerfs, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 7, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
FC 24 Road to the Final
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.