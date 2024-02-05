Category:
EA FC 24 RTTF tracker: Road to the Final upgrades, explained

Invest now while you can.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Feb 5, 2024 06:11 pm
Road to the Final is back for another year in EA FC 24, featuring a new set of cards that can earn upgrades based on their club’s performance in the Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

It’s hard to get excited for a promo after Team of the Year just delivered a batch of cards that won’t be topped for the rest of EA FC 24‘s life cycle. If you were lucky enough to pull a blue card in packs, your team is set for the rest of the year. But for everyone else, all eyes turn to Road to the Final and the pursuit of a must-use player.

The RTTF promo doesn’t quite have the same heavy hitters as the TOTY promo, but these cards have the potential to become truly special if they get every upgrade throughout the season.

EA FC 24 RTTF Upgrade tracker

Player NameBase Rating Win/draw first game Or qualify R16Qualify for Quarterfinals Qualify for SemifinalsQualify for Final Win Final
Rafael Leao91
Gabriel Jesus 90
Lautaro Martinez91
Pedri90
Joshua Kimmich90
Toni Kroos 90
Guro Reiten89
Ansu Fati89
Romelu Lukaku89
Gianluigi Donnarumma89
Lindsey Horan89
Darwin Nunez88
Niklas Sule88
Xavi Simons87
Jose Maria Gimenez 87
Mikel Merino 87
Josko Gvardiol 87
Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa 87
Galeno 86
Elisa De Almeida 86
Nathan Tella 86
Leon Bailey86
David Neres86
Oliver Boscagli86
Matteo Guendouzi86
Kevin Diks86
Emerson86
Nicolas Gonzalez86

EA FC 24 RTTF upgrades, explained

These are the RTTF requirements for the Champions League, Europa League, Women’s Champions League cards, and Conference League upgrades:

  • Win or draw the first Round of 16 game: +1 IF upgrade
    • Qualify for the Round of 16 (Europa League + Conference League): +1 IF upgrade
  • Qualify for the Quarter Finals: +1 IF upgrade
  • Qualify for the Semi-Finals: +1 IF upgrade
  • Qualify for the Finals: +1 PlayStyle+
  • Win the Final: +1 IF upgrade and 5* SM + 5* Weak Foot upgrade
Read Article EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Carlos Tevez EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24: How to complete Hero Carlos Tevez SBC—Solution and cost
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article How to do a trivela shot in EA FC 24
Vinicius JR. winds up for a shot with defenders in front of him in EA FC 24
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
How to do a trivela shot in EA FC 24
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 5, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
TOTY Messi
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 players demand free TOTY Messi card after player pick SBC disaster
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 30, 2024
Read Article 10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Players from Brighton and Luton enter the piece in a Premier League fixture in EA FC 24 Career Mode.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
10 best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams: Most fun saves
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 11, 2024
Read Article EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
A player surrounded by defenders heads the ball towards goal in EA FC 24.
Category:
EA Sports FC
EA Sports FC
EA FC 24 Versus Promo: Best cards in Fire and Ice
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 8, 2024

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.