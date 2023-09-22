All EA FC 24 Evolutions available at launch

You can make some of your favorite cards even better.

A new type of content is available in Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, providing players with further customization to their squads using Evolutions.

By selecting particular players who fit the requirements, you will be able to improve their base cards by completing several challenges of varying difficulties. In some cases, the boosts you receive are massive.

Evolutions are set to be added regularly to EA FC 24 over the course of its cycle and there are several already available at launch, which give you plenty to work towards as you build your starter squad.

You can see all the EA FC 24 Evolutions available at launch below, which also shows the requirements, the challenges to complete, and notable players that can be used.

EA FC 24 Welcome to Evolutions

A basic boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This free Evolutions provides a basic upgrade to a card that serves as a tutorial for the new Evolutions feature, resulting in a decent well-rounded bump to an applicable card.

Your selected player must meet the requirements of a maximum Overall (OVR) of 80, a maximum Pace of 90, and a maximum defending of 80. By completing the challenges below, you will receive stat upgrades.

Notable eligible players: David Raya, Sergi Roberto, Marcel Sabitzer, Andre Silva, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Level One Play one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +1 to Pace and Dribbling Level Two Play one Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +1 to Physical, Passing, and Overall

EA FC 24 Founders Evolution

Another free Evolution slot provided to players comes from the Founders Evolution challenge, which rewards players for being a Founder of EA FC 24, and is applicable to strikers.

Your selected player must meet the requirements of a maximum Overall (OVR) of 83, a maximum Physical of 85, a maximum dribbling of 83, and a maximum pace of 91. They must also be a rare-quality striker (ST).

Notable eligible players: Patrick Schick, Dusan Vlahovic, Sebastian Haller, Alexandre Lacazette, Timo Werner.

Level One Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +3 Pace and Shooting, +1 Overall Level Two Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +3 Dribbling and Physical, +1 Weak Foot and Overall

EA FC 24 Pacey Protector Evolution

A solid defensive boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pacey Protector Evolutions slot allows you to improve the stats of a selected central defender (CB). Once both levels of the challenge are completed, the CB will receive a huge boost of +13 Pace.

Your selected player must have a maximum Overall (OVR) of 80, a maximum Pace of 65, a maximum Defending of 84, a maximum Physical of 84, and a maximum Passing of 75. They must also be a CB

Notable Eligible players: Leonardo Bonucci, Victor Lindelof, Joel Matip, Samuel Umtiti, Harry Maguire.

Level One Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +7 Pace, +3 Defending and Passing, +1 Overall Level Two Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +8 Pace, +5 Physical, +3 Passing, +1 Overall

EA FC 24 Relentless Winger Evolution

A costly but worthwhile Evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Relentless Winger Evolution adds the Relentless Playstyle to your selected card and boosts its offensive attributes, though it comes with a cost of 50,000 to access.

Your selected player must have a maximum Overall (OVR) of 79, a maximum Pace of 91, a maximum Physical of 79, a maximum defending of 82, and a maximum shooting of 79. They must also be a LW and have a maximum of two alternate positions.

Notable eligible players: Christian Pulisic, Yeremy Pino, Ivan Perisic, Thorgan Hazard, Ansu Fati.

Level One – Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

– Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player. +7 Shooting, +1 Overall, Relentless Playstyle Level Two – Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

– Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

– Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +7 Passing, New Position (RW), +2 Overall Level Three – Score and Assist using your active EVO player in two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

– Win two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

– Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. +7 Dribbling, +4 Pace, +3 Overall

EA FC 24 Golden Glow Up (Pt. 1) Evolution

A huge boost to a Bronze card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Golden Glow Up set of Evolutions Objectives features Bronze players, who you can improve to make them into a Gold card. Selected players receive a massive OVR boost of +16, as well as other stat boosts.

Your selected player must have a maximum Overall (OVR) of 64, a maximum Pace of 75, a maximum Shooting of 65, a maximum Dribbling of 70, a maximum Defending of 65, and a maximum Physical of 73. They must also be a CM.

Notable eligible players: Ayman Azhil, Bruno Jordao, Gori, Archie Gray, Francesco Cassata.

Level One Play two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +16 Shooting, +14 Passing, +8 Overall, +5 Pace. Level Two Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +16 Dribbling, +15 Defending, +12 Physical, +8 Overall.

EA FC 24 Golden Glow Up (Pt. 2) Evolution

The second stage of your Bronze Evolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Golden Glow Up Evolution allows players to continue the initial progression they made with a Bronze card, which will now be a Gold rarity and have an OVR of around 80. The result is another huge stats boost.

Your selected player must be an already evolved player which, in this case, will be the same card that you used for the first part of the Evolution.

Level One – Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro

– Play five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. +3 Passing, +3 Defending, +1 Overall, Tiki Taka Playstyle Level Two – Score two goals from outside the box using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

– Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. +3 Shooting and Dribbling, +1 Overall Level Three – Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Rivals or Champions matches.

– Win five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. +4 Physical, +2 Overall, +1 Pace, Pinged Pass Playstyle.

