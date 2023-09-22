Can you upgrade to the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

You already pre-ordered the EA FC 24 Standard Edition but are having second thoughts and want to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition? The good news is that it’s possible, the bad news is that it’s not as easy as we all would have liked.

EA FC 24 pre-orders were open as early as July, with plenty of pre-order bonuses going around for the different editions. If all this time wasn’t enough to make up your mind and you now want to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition, don’t panic, there’s still time. EA FC 24 pre-orders will be alive and kicking until the official worldwide launch on Sept. 29, though a straight upgrade is not entirely in the cards.

Can you upgrade to EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox?

Unfortunately, there is no way to directly upgrade an EA FC 24 Standard Edition to the Ultimate Edition. Though it sounds like paying up to the Ultimate Edition’s price would be sufficient to receive an upgrade, EA presents no such option on any platform. There is a clunky workaround, however, at least for a pre-ordered version of the game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to switch from EA FC 24 Standard Edition to Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

You can go from EA FC 24 Standard Edition to Ultimate Edition with the glorious magic of refunds. As long as you haven’t broken the refund policy of your respective gaming platform, you can refund your Standard Edition, then buy a new shiny EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition and enjoy all of its additional rewards, including the currently ongoing early access.

It’s not the most elegant solution, but at least there is an option to go big with the Ultimate Edition. Hopefully, EA will look into offering proper upgrading for the next EA Sports FC installment.

About the author