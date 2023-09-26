Best cheap goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24’s career mode, picking the right goalkeeper is crucial. While age, experience, and value are key factors, it’s not always about getting the top names.

Sure, famous goalkeepers like Thibaut Courtois, Alisson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jan Oblak, and Ederson are great, but they can be super expensive in EA FC 24 Career Mode. On the other hand, young talents like Ersin Destanoglu and Agirrezabala are promising, but they’re not cheap and might need more training.

You’re likely here seeking budget-friendly goalkeepers for quick improvements. Some options are experienced players with top ratings, while others are promising young talents. Regardless, they all fall within a price of under a million to five million.

Best cheap goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

NameAgeRatingValue
Manuel Neuer37872.7 million
Keylor Navas36851.5 million
Hugo Lloris36831.1 million
Lukasz Fabianski3878875,000
Martin Dubravka34782.6 million
Dogan Alemdar20723.2 million
James Trafford20723.2 million
Filip Jorgensen21724.4 million
Stefano Turati2172Five million
Gavin Bazunu21714.4 million
Guillaume Restes18703.9 million

Manuel Neuer tops the list of affordable goalkeepers with an impressive 87 rating, despite being 37. He’s a steal at $2.7 million. Close behind is Keylor Navas, 36 years old, with a price tag of just $1.5 million.

For those eyeing younger talent, consider Dogan Alemdar and James Trafford. Both are 20, boast a 72 rating, and are priced at $3.2 million. With the right guidance, they have the potential to rise as top players, offering excellent value for your investments.

