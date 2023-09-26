In EA FC 24’s career mode, picking the right goalkeeper is crucial. While age, experience, and value are key factors, it’s not always about getting the top names.

Sure, famous goalkeepers like Thibaut Courtois, Alisson, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jan Oblak, and Ederson are great, but they can be super expensive in EA FC 24 Career Mode. On the other hand, young talents like Ersin Destanoglu and Agirrezabala are promising, but they’re not cheap and might need more training.

You’re likely here seeking budget-friendly goalkeepers for quick improvements. Some options are experienced players with top ratings, while others are promising young talents. Regardless, they all fall within a price of under a million to five million.

Best cheap goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Name Age Rating Value Manuel Neuer 37 87 2.7 million Keylor Navas 36 85 1.5 million Hugo Lloris 36 83 1.1 million Lukasz Fabianski 38 78 875,000 Martin Dubravka 34 78 2.6 million Dogan Alemdar 20 72 3.2 million James Trafford 20 72 3.2 million Filip Jorgensen 21 72 4.4 million Stefano Turati 21 72 Five million Gavin Bazunu 21 71 4.4 million Guillaume Restes 18 70 3.9 million

Manuel Neuer tops the list of affordable goalkeepers with an impressive 87 rating, despite being 37. He’s a steal at $2.7 million. Close behind is Keylor Navas, 36 years old, with a price tag of just $1.5 million.

For those eyeing younger talent, consider Dogan Alemdar and James Trafford. Both are 20, boast a 72 rating, and are priced at $3.2 million. With the right guidance, they have the potential to rise as top players, offering excellent value for your investments.

