Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

The goalkeeper is perhaps the most crucial position in EA FC 24, always acting as the last line of defense in a squad, and that is no different in Career Mode. Naturally, you need to know the best players to buy for this position to strengthen your squad.
Highest rated Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
In EA FC 24, you can get some of the highest-rated goalkeepers to build a better squad with defensive superiority. While selecting the best goalkeepers, I look out for stats like Diving, Handling, Kicking, Positioning, and Reflexes. Additionally, you can check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top 20 goalkeepers with Overall +84 and above you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.
|Player Name
|Overall
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Thibaut Courtois
|90
|31
|GK
|Belgium
|Real Madrid
(Spain)
|$69,500,000
|Alisson
|89
|30
|GK
|Brazil
|Liverpool (England)
|$84,500,000
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|89
|31
|GK
|Germany
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|$59,500,000
|Jan Oblak
|88
|30
|GK
|Slovenia
|Atletico de Madrid (Spain)
|$66,500,000
|Ederson
|88
|29
|GK
|Brazil
|Manchester City (England)
|$76,500,000
|Gregor Kobel
|87
|25
|GK
|Switzerland
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
|$89,500,000
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|87
|24
|GK
|Italy
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|$92,000,000
|Mike Maignan
|87
|27
|GK
|France
|AC Milan (Italy)
|$79,500,000
|Manuel Neuer
|87
|37
|GK
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munchen (Germany)
|$2,700,000
|Wojciech Szczesny
|86
|33
|GK
|Poland
|Juventus (Italy)
|$24,000,000
|Andre Onana
|85
|25
|GK
|Cameroon
|Manchester United (England)
|$50,000,000
|Emiliano Martinez
|85
|30
|GK
|Argentina
|Aston Villa (England)
|$39,500,000
|Yassine Bounou
|85
|32
|GK
|Morocco
|Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
|$29,500,000
|Keylor Navas
|85
|36
|GK
|Costa Rica
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|$1,500,000
|Kevin Trapp
|85
|32
|GK
|Germany
|Frankfurt (Germany)
|$29,000,000
|Aaron Ramsdale
|84
|25
|GK
|England
|Arsenal (England)
|$47,000,000
|Nick Pope
|84
|31
|GK
|England
|Newcastle United (England)
|$24,000,000
|Alex Remiro
|84
|28
|GK
|Spain
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|$39,000,000
|Koen Casteels
|84
|31
|GK
|Belgium
|VFL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|$24,500,000
|Peter Gulacsi
|84
|33
|GK
|Hungary
|RB Leipzig (Germany)
|$15,000,000
How to get more transfer budget in EA FC 24 Career Mode
In EA FC 24 Career mode, you can invest in the transfer market to buy quality players for every position on the field. Your transfer budget entirely depends on the club you choose. World-class clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munchen, and Manchester United have massive transfer budgets allowing you to spend freely. Similarly, there are other clubs with a smaller transfer budget, meaning you’ll have to be much more decisive with each transfer.
At the beginning of a manager career playthrough, select the Financial Takeover option to get a massive transfer budget of up to one billion dollars. Financial Takeover allows you to completely overhaul your team by getting the best players from the transfer market.
Best young Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Hidden Gems)
Getting a young goalkeeper for your squad can be a tricky decision, especially if the player is inexperienced and has a low overall rating. I usually scout players under the age of 22 with over 70 plus Overall.
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Guillaume Restes
|70
|18
|GK
|France
|Toulouse FC (France)
|$3,900,000
|James Trafford
|71
|20
|GK
|England
|Burnley (England)
|$4,300,000
|Dogan Alemdar
|72
|20
|GK
|Turkiye
|Stade Rennais FC (France)
|$3,200,000
|Bart Verbruggen
|75
|20
|GK
|Netherlands
|Brighton (England)
|$11,500,000
|Gavin Bazunu
|71
|21
|GK
|Ireland
|Southampton (England)
|$4,400,000
|Lucas Chevalier
|78
|21
|GK
|France
|LOSC Lille (France)
|$20,000,000
|Filip Jorgensen
|72
|21
|GK
|Denmark
|Villareal (Spain)
|$4,400,000
|Noah Atubolu
|70
|21
|GK
|Germany
|SC Freiburg (Germany)
|$3,400,000
|Stefano Turati
|72
|21
|GK
|Italy
|Sassuolo (Italy)
|$5,000,000
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|75
|21
|GK
|Belgium
|KRC Genk (Belgium)
|$12,000,000
|Elia Caprile
|72
|21
|GK
|Italy
|Empoli (Italy)
|$5,500,000
|Arnau Tenas
|70
|22
|GK
|Spain
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|$4,000,000
|Luiz Junior
|74
|22
|GK
|Brazil
|FC Famalicao (Portugal)
|$9,000,000
|Agirrezabala
|73
|22
|GK
|Spain
|Athletic Club (Spain)
|$6,500,000
|Ersin Destanoglu
|74
|22
|GK
|Turkiye
|Besiktas (Turkiye)
|$5,500,000
Best cheap Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
Clubs that don’t have a massive transfer budget often rely on homegrown and more experienced players to play through the season. Having a veteran keeper on goal allows you to invest in other positions to improve the team. Alternatively, you can get young goalkeepers for cheap and grow them over the seasons to become an asset.
Young (Under 22)
- Guillaume Restes (Age 18): Overall 70, price 3.9 million dollars
- Dogan Alemdar (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars
- James Trafford (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars
- Gavin Bazunu (Age 21): Overall 71, price 4.4 million dollars
- Filip Jorgensen (Age 21): Overall 72, price 4.4 million dollars
- Stefano Turati (Age 21): Overall 72, price 5 million dollars
Experienced (Over 35)
- Keylor Navas (Age 36): Overall 85, price 1.5 million dollars
- Manuel Neuer (Age 37): Overall 87, price 2.7 million dollars
- Hugo Lloris (Age 36): Overall 83, price 1.1 million dollars
- Lukasz Fabianski (Age 38): Overall 78, price 875 thousand dollars
- Martin Dubravka (Age 34): Overall 78, price 2.6 million dollars
Best Premier League Goalkeepers in EA FC 24
The English Premier League has some of the best talents in the world, and you can get several top goalkeepers from the best clubs. With a vast mixture of experienced and young goalkeepers, every team in the Premier League has hidden talents you can get during the transfer window.
|Player Name
|Overall Rating
|Age
|Position
|Nationality
|Club
|Market Value (First Season)
|Alisson
|89
|30
|GK
|Brazil
|Liverpool (England)
|$84,500,000
|Ederson
|88
|29
|GK
|Brazil
|Manchester City (England)
|$76,500,000
|Andre Onana
|85
|27
|GK
|Cameroon
|Manchester United (England)
|$50,000,000
|Emiliano Martinez
|85
|30
|GK
|Argentina
|Aston Villa (England)
|$39,500,000
|Nick Pope
|84
|31
|GK
|England
|Newcastle United (England)
|$24,000,000
|Aaron Ramsdale
|84
|25
|GK
|England
|Arsenal (England)
|$47,000,000
|Hugo Lloris
|83
|36
|GK
|France
|Spurs (English)
|$1,100,000
|Guglielmo Vicario
|82
|26
|GK
|Italy
|Spurs (English)
|$33,500,000
|Jordan Pickford
|82
|29
|GK
|England
|Everton (English)
|$27,500,000
|Mark Flekken
|82
|30
|GK
|Netherlands
|Brentford (English)
|$22,000,000
|Odisseas Vlachodimos
|81
|29
|GK
|Greece
|Nottingham Forest (England)
|$23,500,000
|Bernd Leno
|81
|31
|GK
|Germany
|Fulham (England)
|$15,000,000
|David Raya
|80
|27
|GK
|Spain
|Arsenal (England)
|$21,000,000
|Dean Henderson
|79
|26
|GK
|England
|Crystal Palace (England)
|$19,500,000
|Stefan Ortega
|79
|30
|GK
|Germany
|Manchester City (England)
|$13,000,000
|Robert Sanchez
|79
|25
|GK
|Spain
|Chelsea (England)
|$19,500,000
|Lukasz Fabianski
|79
|39
|GK
|Poland
|West Ham (England)
|$875,000
|Jose Sa
|79
|30
|GK
|Portugal
|Wolves (England)
|$13,000,000
|Alphonse Areola
|78
|30
|GK
|France
|West Ham (England)
|$13,000,000
|Martin Dubravka
|78
|34
|GK
|Serbia
|Newcastle United (England)
|$2,600,000