Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Get the best shot stopper for your team.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The goalkeeper is perhaps the most crucial position in EA FC 24, always acting as the last line of defense in a squad, and that is no different in Career Mode. Naturally, you need to know the best players to buy for this position to strengthen your squad.

Highest rated Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24, you can get some of the highest-rated goalkeepers to build a better squad with defensive superiority. While selecting the best goalkeepers, I look out for stats like Diving, Handling, Kicking, Positioning, and Reflexes. Additionally, you can check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top 20 goalkeepers with Overall +84 and above you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

Player NameOverallAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Thibaut Courtois9031GKBelgiumReal Madrid
(Spain)		$69,500,000
Alisson8930GKBrazilLiverpool (England)$84,500,000
Marc-Andre ter Stegen8931GKGermanyFC Barcelona (Spain)$59,500,000
Jan Oblak8830GKSloveniaAtletico de Madrid (Spain)$66,500,000
Ederson8829GKBrazilManchester City (England)$76,500,000
Gregor Kobel8725GKSwitzerlandBorussia Dortmund (Germany)$89,500,000
Gianluigi Donnarumma8724GKItalyParis Saint-Germain (France)$92,000,000
Mike Maignan8727GKFranceAC Milan (Italy)$79,500,000
Manuel Neuer8737GKGermanyFC Bayern Munchen (Germany)$2,700,000
Wojciech Szczesny8633GKPolandJuventus (Italy)$24,000,000
Andre Onana8525GKCameroonManchester United (England)$50,000,000
Emiliano Martinez8530GKArgentinaAston Villa (England)$39,500,000
Yassine Bounou8532GKMoroccoAl Hilal (Saudi Arabia)$29,500,000
Keylor Navas8536GKCosta RicaParis Saint-Germain (France)$1,500,000
Kevin Trapp8532GKGermanyFrankfurt (Germany)$29,000,000
Aaron Ramsdale8425GKEnglandArsenal (England)$47,000,000
Nick Pope8431GKEnglandNewcastle United (England)$24,000,000
 Alex Remiro8428GKSpainReal Sociedad (Spain)$39,000,000
Koen Casteels8431GKBelgiumVFL Wolfsburg (Germany)$24,500,000
 Peter Gulacsi8433GKHungaryRB Leipzig (Germany)$15,000,000

How to get more transfer budget in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24 Career mode, you can invest in the transfer market to buy quality players for every position on the field. Your transfer budget entirely depends on the club you choose. World-class clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munchen, and Manchester United have massive transfer budgets allowing you to spend freely. Similarly, there are other clubs with a smaller transfer budget, meaning you’ll have to be much more decisive with each transfer.

Get extra transfer budget at the start of your first season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of a manager career playthrough, select the Financial Takeover option to get a massive transfer budget of up to one billion dollars. Financial Takeover allows you to completely overhaul your team by getting the best players from the transfer market.

Best young Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Hidden Gems)

Image showing Guillaume Restes in EA FC 24.
Younger goalkeepers are cheaper to buy in the transfer market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting a young goalkeeper for your squad can be a tricky decision, especially if the player is inexperienced and has a low overall rating. I usually scout players under the age of 22 with over 70 plus Overall.

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Guillaume Restes7018GKFranceToulouse FC (France)$3,900,000
James Trafford7120GKEnglandBurnley (England)$4,300,000
 Dogan Alemdar7220GKTurkiyeStade Rennais FC (France)$3,200,000
 Bart Verbruggen7520GKNetherlandsBrighton (England)$11,500,000
 Gavin Bazunu7121GKIrelandSouthampton (England)$4,400,000
 Lucas Chevalier7821GKFranceLOSC Lille (France)$20,000,000
 Filip Jorgensen7221GKDenmarkVillareal (Spain)$4,400,000
 Noah Atubolu7021GKGermanySC Freiburg (Germany)$3,400,000
 Stefano Turati7221GKItalySassuolo (Italy)$5,000,000
Maarten Vandevoordt7521GKBelgiumKRC Genk (Belgium)$12,000,000
 Elia Caprile7221GKItalyEmpoli (Italy)$5,500,000
Arnau Tenas7022GKSpainParis Saint-Germain (France)$4,000,000
 Luiz Junior7422GKBrazilFC Famalicao (Portugal)$9,000,000
Agirrezabala7322GKSpainAthletic Club (Spain)$6,500,000
Ersin Destanoglu7422GKTurkiyeBesiktas (Turkiye)$5,500,000
Related
Best wingers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Best cheap Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Image showing Hugo Lloris in EA FC 24.
Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers to get for cheap in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clubs that don’t have a massive transfer budget often rely on homegrown and more experienced players to play through the season. Having a veteran keeper on goal allows you to invest in other positions to improve the team. Alternatively, you can get young goalkeepers for cheap and grow them over the seasons to become an asset.

Young (Under 22)

  • Guillaume Restes (Age 18): Overall 70, price 3.9 million dollars
  • Dogan Alemdar (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars
  • James Trafford (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars
  • Gavin Bazunu (Age 21): Overall 71, price 4.4 million dollars
  • Filip Jorgensen (Age 21): Overall 72, price 4.4 million dollars
  • Stefano Turati (Age 21): Overall 72, price 5 million dollars

Experienced (Over 35)

  • Keylor Navas (Age 36): Overall 85, price 1.5 million dollars
  • Manuel Neuer (Age 37): Overall 87, price 2.7 million dollars
  • Hugo Lloris (Age 36): Overall 83, price 1.1 million dollars
  • Lukasz Fabianski (Age 38): Overall 78, price 875 thousand dollars
  • Martin Dubravka (Age 34): Overall 78, price 2.6 million dollars

Best Premier League Goalkeepers in EA FC 24

Image showing Alisson Premier League goalkeeper in EA FC 24.
Alisson is the highest-rated Premier League goalkeeper in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The English Premier League has some of the best talents in the world, and you can get several top goalkeepers from the best clubs. With a vast mixture of experienced and young goalkeepers, every team in the Premier League has hidden talents you can get during the transfer window.

Player NameOverall RatingAgePositionNationalityClubMarket Value (First Season)
Alisson8930GKBrazilLiverpool (England)$84,500,000
Ederson8829GKBrazilManchester City (England)$76,500,000
Andre Onana8527GKCameroonManchester United (England)$50,000,000
Emiliano Martinez8530GKArgentinaAston Villa (England)$39,500,000
Nick Pope8431GKEnglandNewcastle United (England)$24,000,000
Aaron Ramsdale8425GKEnglandArsenal (England)$47,000,000
Hugo Lloris8336GKFranceSpurs (English)$1,100,000
Guglielmo Vicario8226GKItalySpurs (English)$33,500,000
Jordan Pickford8229GKEnglandEverton (English)$27,500,000
Mark Flekken8230GKNetherlandsBrentford (English)$22,000,000
Odisseas Vlachodimos8129GKGreeceNottingham Forest (England)$23,500,000
Bernd Leno8131GKGermanyFulham (England)$15,000,000
David Raya8027GKSpainArsenal (England)$21,000,000
Dean Henderson7926GKEnglandCrystal Palace (England)$19,500,000
Stefan Ortega7930GKGermanyManchester City (England)$13,000,000
Robert Sanchez7925GKSpainChelsea (England)$19,500,000
Lukasz Fabianski7939GKPolandWest Ham (England)$875,000
Jose Sa7930GKPortugalWolves (England)$13,000,000
Alphonse Areola7830GKFranceWest Ham (England)$13,000,000
Martin Dubravka7834GKSerbiaNewcastle United (England)$2,600,000
About the author
Dipanjan Dey

Dipanjan Dey started his gaming journey with Doom 2 and Contra: Legacy of War back in 1997. Naturally, he gravitated to RPGs and FPS titles like Call of Duty, Halo, and CS:GO. Dipanjan has been covering stories and writing about video games for the past five years. Dipanjan has been working as a Weekend Freelance Author for Dot Esports since August 2022, covering titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, CoD, and new releases.

More Stories by Dipanjan Dey