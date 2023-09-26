Best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

The goalkeeper is perhaps the most crucial position in EA FC 24, always acting as the last line of defense in a squad, and that is no different in Career Mode. Naturally, you need to know the best players to buy for this position to strengthen your squad.

Highest rated Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24, you can get some of the highest-rated goalkeepers to build a better squad with defensive superiority. While selecting the best goalkeepers, I look out for stats like Diving, Handling, Kicking, Positioning, and Reflexes. Additionally, you can check for the player’s Overall, Potential, Height, Age, and Playstyle. Here are the top 20 goalkeepers with Overall +84 and above you can get during the transfer window in EA FC 24.

Player Name Overall Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Thibaut Courtois 90 31 GK Belgium Real Madrid

(Spain) $69,500,000 Alisson 89 30 GK Brazil Liverpool (England) $84,500,000 Marc-Andre ter Stegen 89 31 GK Germany FC Barcelona (Spain) $59,500,000 Jan Oblak 88 30 GK Slovenia Atletico de Madrid (Spain) $66,500,000 Ederson 88 29 GK Brazil Manchester City (England) $76,500,000 Gregor Kobel 87 25 GK Switzerland Borussia Dortmund (Germany) $89,500,000 Gianluigi Donnarumma 87 24 GK Italy Paris Saint-Germain (France) $92,000,000 Mike Maignan 87 27 GK France AC Milan (Italy) $79,500,000 Manuel Neuer 87 37 GK Germany FC Bayern Munchen (Germany) $2,700,000 Wojciech Szczesny 86 33 GK Poland Juventus (Italy) $24,000,000 Andre Onana 85 25 GK Cameroon Manchester United (England) $50,000,000 Emiliano Martinez 85 30 GK Argentina Aston Villa (England) $39,500,000 Yassine Bounou 85 32 GK Morocco Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) $29,500,000 Keylor Navas 85 36 GK Costa Rica Paris Saint-Germain (France) $1,500,000 Kevin Trapp 85 32 GK Germany Frankfurt (Germany) $29,000,000 Aaron Ramsdale 84 25 GK England Arsenal (England) $47,000,000 Nick Pope 84 31 GK England Newcastle United (England) $24,000,000 Alex Remiro 84 28 GK Spain Real Sociedad (Spain) $39,000,000 Koen Casteels 84 31 GK Belgium VFL Wolfsburg (Germany) $24,500,000 Peter Gulacsi 84 33 GK Hungary RB Leipzig (Germany) $15,000,000

How to get more transfer budget in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24 Career mode, you can invest in the transfer market to buy quality players for every position on the field. Your transfer budget entirely depends on the club you choose. World-class clubs like Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Arsenal, FC Bayern Munchen, and Manchester United have massive transfer budgets allowing you to spend freely. Similarly, there are other clubs with a smaller transfer budget, meaning you’ll have to be much more decisive with each transfer.

Get extra transfer budget at the start of your first season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the beginning of a manager career playthrough, select the Financial Takeover option to get a massive transfer budget of up to one billion dollars. Financial Takeover allows you to completely overhaul your team by getting the best players from the transfer market.

Best young Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode (Hidden Gems)

Younger goalkeepers are cheaper to buy in the transfer market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting a young goalkeeper for your squad can be a tricky decision, especially if the player is inexperienced and has a low overall rating. I usually scout players under the age of 22 with over 70 plus Overall.

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Guillaume Restes 70 18 GK France Toulouse FC (France) $3,900,000 James Trafford 71 20 GK England Burnley (England) $4,300,000 Dogan Alemdar 72 20 GK Turkiye Stade Rennais FC (France) $3,200,000 Bart Verbruggen 75 20 GK Netherlands Brighton (England) $11,500,000 Gavin Bazunu 71 21 GK Ireland Southampton (England) $4,400,000 Lucas Chevalier 78 21 GK France LOSC Lille (France) $20,000,000 Filip Jorgensen 72 21 GK Denmark Villareal (Spain) $4,400,000 Noah Atubolu 70 21 GK Germany SC Freiburg (Germany) $3,400,000 Stefano Turati 72 21 GK Italy Sassuolo (Italy) $5,000,000 Maarten Vandevoordt 75 21 GK Belgium KRC Genk (Belgium) $12,000,000 Elia Caprile 72 21 GK Italy Empoli (Italy) $5,500,000 Arnau Tenas 70 22 GK Spain Paris Saint-Germain (France) $4,000,000 Luiz Junior 74 22 GK Brazil FC Famalicao (Portugal) $9,000,000 Agirrezabala 73 22 GK Spain Athletic Club (Spain) $6,500,000 Ersin Destanoglu 74 22 GK Turkiye Besiktas (Turkiye) $5,500,000

Best cheap Goalkeepers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Hugo Lloris is one of the best goalkeepers to get for cheap in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clubs that don’t have a massive transfer budget often rely on homegrown and more experienced players to play through the season. Having a veteran keeper on goal allows you to invest in other positions to improve the team. Alternatively, you can get young goalkeepers for cheap and grow them over the seasons to become an asset.

Young (Under 22)

Guillaume Restes (Age 18): Overall 70, price 3.9 million dollars

Dogan Alemdar (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars

James Trafford (Age 20): Overall 72, price 3.2 million dollars

Gavin Bazunu (Age 21): Overall 71, price 4.4 million dollars

Filip Jorgensen (Age 21): Overall 72, price 4.4 million dollars

Stefano Turati (Age 21): Overall 72, price 5 million dollars

Experienced (Over 35)

Keylor Navas (Age 36): Overall 85, price 1.5 million dollars

Manuel Neuer (Age 37): Overall 87, price 2.7 million dollars

Hugo Lloris (Age 36): Overall 83, price 1.1 million dollars

Lukasz Fabianski (Age 38): Overall 78, price 875 thousand dollars

Martin Dubravka (Age 34): Overall 78, price 2.6 million dollars

Best Premier League Goalkeepers in EA FC 24

Alisson is the highest-rated Premier League goalkeeper in EA FC 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The English Premier League has some of the best talents in the world, and you can get several top goalkeepers from the best clubs. With a vast mixture of experienced and young goalkeepers, every team in the Premier League has hidden talents you can get during the transfer window.

Player Name Overall Rating Age Position Nationality Club Market Value (First Season) Alisson 89 30 GK Brazil Liverpool (England) $84,500,000 Ederson 88 29 GK Brazil Manchester City (England) $76,500,000 Andre Onana 85 27 GK Cameroon Manchester United (England) $50,000,000 Emiliano Martinez 85 30 GK Argentina Aston Villa (England) $39,500,000 Nick Pope 84 31 GK England Newcastle United (England) $24,000,000 Aaron Ramsdale 84 25 GK England Arsenal (England) $47,000,000 Hugo Lloris 83 36 GK France Spurs (English) $1,100,000 Guglielmo Vicario 82 26 GK Italy Spurs (English) $33,500,000 Jordan Pickford 82 29 GK England Everton (English) $27,500,000 Mark Flekken 82 30 GK Netherlands Brentford (English) $22,000,000 Odisseas Vlachodimos 81 29 GK Greece Nottingham Forest (England) $23,500,000 Bernd Leno 81 31 GK Germany Fulham (England) $15,000,000 David Raya 80 27 GK Spain Arsenal (England) $21,000,000 Dean Henderson 79 26 GK England Crystal Palace (England) $19,500,000 Stefan Ortega 79 30 GK Germany Manchester City (England) $13,000,000 Robert Sanchez 79 25 GK Spain Chelsea (England) $19,500,000 Lukasz Fabianski 79 39 GK Poland West Ham (England) $875,000 Jose Sa 79 30 GK Portugal Wolves (England) $13,000,000 Alphonse Areola 78 30 GK France West Ham (England) $13,000,000 Martin Dubravka 78 34 GK Serbia Newcastle United (England) $2,600,000

