All EA FC 24 new celebrations and how to do them

All goals deserve a celebration in EA FC 24. Whether it’s an equalizer or you’re just starting to rub salt into your opponents’ wounds, you’ll want to bust out the best or one of the new celebrations in EA FC 24 with all eyes on you.

There are probably enough goal celebrations that should last a lifetime in EA FC 24. However, considering how creative soccer players can be, new goal celebrations go viral every year.

These new goal celebrations get added every new title alongside new features like EA FC 24 PlayStyles, or formations, instructions, and settings.

How to do new celebrations in EA FC 24 on PlayStation

After scoring a goal, you’ll have a chance to put in the inputs for your desired goal celebrations in EA FC 24. It’s hard to memorize them, especially when they’re new, so here’s how you can use them.

Celebration name Input All Ears L1 + Triangle. Ashley Barnes’ Signature Celebration X (only works when you score as Barnes). Bye L1 + R3. Faking It L2 + flick R3 left twice. Finger Lock Run to camera as Asensio. No Look Hold R1 and spin the Right Stick clockwise. Penguin R1 + rotate R3. Rashford’s Signature X (only works when you score as Rashford). Rock On L2 + R3. Ronaldo’s Nap X (only works when you score as Ronaldo). Sam Kerr Backflip (players with high agility) Hold L2 and spin the Right Stick clockwise. Slide and Scratch Hold L1 and flick the Right Stick left twice. Think L2 + double-tap Square. Wheel (players with low agility.) Hold L2 and spin the Right Stick clockwise

This celebration might cause your opponent to change tactics for five minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports When a simple slide isn’t enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports Someone’s been hitting the gym. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to do new celebrations in EA FC 24 on Xbox

Despite featuring a similar layout to PlayStation controllers, the different naming of buttons on an Xbox console can sometimes change the way moves and celebrations work. Here’s how you can do all the new celebrations in EA FC 24 on Xbox.

Celebration name Input All Ears LB + Y. Ashley Barnes’ Signature Celebration X (only works when you score as Barnes). Bye LB + RS. Faking It LT + flick RS left twice. Finger Lock Run to camera as Asensio. No Look Hold RB and spin the Right Stick clockwise. Penguin RB + rotate RS. Rashford’s Signature X (only works when you score as Rashford). Rock On LT + RS. Ronaldo’s Nap X (only works when you score as Ronaldo). Sam Kerr Backflip (players with high agility) Hold LT and spin the Right Stick clockwise Slide and Scratch Hold LB and flick the Right Stick left twice. Think LT + double-tap X. Wheel (players with low agility) Hold LT and spin the Right Stick clockwise

