All EA FC 24 new celebrations and how to do them

Get in!

Erling Haaland celebrating in EA FC 24
All goals deserve a celebration in EA FC 24. Whether it’s an equalizer or you’re just starting to rub salt into your opponents’ wounds, you’ll want to bust out the best or one of the new celebrations in EA FC 24 with all eyes on you.

There are probably enough goal celebrations that should last a lifetime in EA FC 24. However, considering how creative soccer players can be, new goal celebrations go viral every year.

These new goal celebrations get added every new title alongside new features like EA FC 24 PlayStyles, or formations, instructions, and settings.

How to do new celebrations in EA FC 24 on PlayStation

After scoring a goal, you’ll have a chance to put in the inputs for your desired goal celebrations in EA FC 24. It’s hard to memorize them, especially when they’re new, so here’s how you can use them.

Celebration nameInput
All EarsL1 + Triangle.
Ashley Barnes’ Signature CelebrationX (only works when you score as Barnes).
ByeL1 + R3.
Faking ItL2 + flick R3 left twice.
Finger LockRun to camera as Asensio.
No LookHold R1 and spin the Right Stick clockwise.
PenguinR1 + rotate R3.
Rashford’s SignatureX (only works when you score as Rashford).
Rock OnL2 + R3.
Ronaldo’s NapX (only works when you score as Ronaldo).
Sam Kerr Backflip (players with high agility)Hold L2 and spin the Right Stick clockwise.
Slide and ScratchHold L1 and flick the Right Stick left twice.
ThinkL2 + double-tap Square.
Wheel (players with low agility.)Hold L2 and spin the Right Stick clockwise

How to do new celebrations in EA FC 24 on Xbox

Despite featuring a similar layout to PlayStation controllers, the different naming of buttons on an Xbox console can sometimes change the way moves and celebrations work. Here’s how you can do all the new celebrations in EA FC 24 on Xbox.

Celebration nameInput
All EarsLB + Y.
Ashley Barnes’ Signature CelebrationX (only works when you score as Barnes).
ByeLB + RS.
Faking ItLT + flick RS left twice.
Finger LockRun to camera as Asensio.
No LookHold RB and spin the Right Stick clockwise.
PenguinRB + rotate RS.
Rashford’s SignatureX (only works when you score as Rashford).
Rock OnLT + RS.
Ronaldo’s NapX (only works when you score as Ronaldo).
Sam Kerr Backflip (players with high agility)Hold LT and spin the Right Stick clockwise
Slide and ScratchHold LB and flick the Right Stick left twice.
ThinkLT + double-tap X.
Wheel (players with low agility)Hold LT and spin the Right Stick clockwise
