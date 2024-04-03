Where to find Roger in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Roger is one of the many NPCs you can come across in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The beastren is located in the heart of Bakbattahl and they have a particular side quest to dish out.

This side quest isn’t too difficult and doesn’t offer the greatest rewards, but it’s one that you should try to complete to get the full experience in Bakbattahl. Roger is not to be confused with Rodge, who is the subject of the Prey of the Pack quest. Below, you can see exactly where to find Roger so you can complete their quest, gain some XP, and inch closer to finishing everything there is to do in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Roger’s location in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When you enter Bakbattahl for the first time, you can find Roger at The Wanderer’s Tavern, located in southern Bakbattahl, just north of the morgue. Their location doesn’t change regardless of where you go, and the NPC also calls you out without you having to speak to them. This means as long as you visit this specific location, you’ll find Roger and begin their side quest.

Here, Roger is standing at a table outside the tavern along with a few of their friends. When you cross paths with Roger, they will call you out for having Pawns in Bakbattahl, which is generally frowned upon by the residents. This begins the “Welcome to Bakbattahl” quest in DD2.

Completing Welcome to Bakbattahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

At first, Roger gets their three friends to fight you without your Pawns intervening. You won’t be able to fully win the fight, but after some time passes, another NPC named Raghnall stops the fight and calls Roger out for not dueling you in a fair, one-on-one fight.

After this happens, Roger agrees to a fair fight, and the two of you square off. If you win the fight with Roger, you’ll receive 8,500 gold, XP, and some Fruit Wine. However, if you lose the fight, then you can forfeit a decent amount of gold but still gain some XP. It’s also slightly humiliating to lose a fight in front of your Pawns just as you enter a new city.

Regardless of the outcome, Roger walks away from The Wanderer’s Tavern. You can later find them again walking around Bakbattahl in different locations, but there’s not much to say to them whether you won the fight or lost it. Either way, the Welcome to Bakbattahl quest is complete in DD2 and you can now move on to another quest or adventure.

