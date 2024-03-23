What are statues used for in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

There are many secrets to uncover in the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and they are not all immediately easy to solve. If you are wondering what purpose statues have, we’ve got the answer to your question.

Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2 regularly point out nearby statues, leading to an exclamation point marker being placed on the map, but it isn’t exactly clear what purpose these statues have in the game.

You should not, however, ignore your Pawns when they identify a nearby statue, as it can lead to big discoveries. We’ll explain how below.

How to use statues in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Look around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Statues in Dragon’s Dogma 2 do not offer anything of value on their own but are an extremely useful tool when navigating the landscape, as they will lead to places of interest.

When approaching a statue, pay close attention to the direction the statue is facing. Then set out in that direction and see that the statue is leading to—this can be anything of note including Seeker’s Tokens, chests, dungeons, or nearby towns.

Find a note at the base of the statue to receive a clue regarding what you should be locating. This is merely a hint at where you should head, however, and does not unlock a waypoint or provide specific directions on where to go.

If you cannot locate what the statue is referring to, listen out to comments from your Pawns. At times, they will indicate they know of a location nearby you are yet to visit. These can be caves, forgotten Riftstones, or chests.

Be sure to search the immediate vicinity of any statue you locate, too, as there are often treats to uncover, including Seeker’s Tokens, valuable crafting materials, and gold. Be wary, though, as there can also be enemies nearby.

