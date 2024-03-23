Dragon’s Dogma 2 Storage: How to deposit and withdraw items

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has the headache mechanic of encumbrance, which means your character has a certain limit of weight they can carry. While you can slowly increase their capacity with Golden Beetles, you might instead prefer to drop items at a Storage to avoid carrying too much weight around.

Where to find your storage in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The side entrance to the Vernworth Inn. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

To store or get items from your storage in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to talk to the Innkeeper at an inn where you can sleep. These are only inns with a campfire under the stars sign in front, like Shakir’s Inn in Vernworth. On the map, these are marked with a bed under the stars icon, different from the ones with a beer icon. At the latter, you can purchase drinks but can’t rest or use your storage, despite the game tutorial suggesting that you can access your item storage at “any inn.”

You can easily find these inns in Melve, Vernworth, and Bakbattahl.

When you talk to them, choose the Organize Storage option, then select Deposit to move items from your Inventory to the Storage, or Withdraw to move them back. You can also use Combine to craft new items by mixing the ones that are in your Storage, so you don’t have to move them to your inventory first.

Storage use is always free. You can store up to 1,000 different items, with a maximum of 99 units of each item. For example, if you have 99 apples stored and want to add more, you can’t, but those 99 apples only count as one item in your Storage, leaving 999 slots open for other items.

The advantage of storing items in Storage is that fruit, meat, and any other perishable items will stay fresh while stored. This means you can store a Ripened Apple there at the start of your playthrough and take it out just before you finish the game, and it will still be a Ripened Apple. If you have any valuable food you don’t want to spoil, store it.

