Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 on Steam?

Steam is home to many games due to its easy accessibility and gamer-friendly interface, and with Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 already looking to be a force in 2024, will the two properties team up together?

After being announced in 2022 to a ton of fanfare, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is due to come out in 2024. Now that its status and launch are looking more solid than ever, the community is awash with questions about the sizable RPG.

A must-know musing concerns Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Steam. As we know by now, Steam is the gateway to sales, a library of never-ending PC games, and even more sales. Its easy-to-use storefront and game launcher make it a must for most PC titles, so will it include Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be on Steam?

Many consider Steam to be pure magic. Image via Capcom

Let’s get straight into it. Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available to purchase on Steam for players to enjoy its intense, solo-play action.

This will be a relief for many who traditionally like to purchase their games on Steam, as opposed to the increasingly deep and complex digital PC market, which includes the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

So, if you are a Steam user who intends to decimate dragons and bash big birds in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can buy the standard edition and the special Deluxe Edition of the open-world sequel.