How to reach the elevated chest at Trevo Mine in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When approaching the second floor of Trevo Mine in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you might see a pesky chest that is out of reach on top of an inaccessible cavern.

It can be a nightmare and force you to backtrack, as there is no other way to get to it than using a particular Vocation ability. Granted, there are multiple ways to get to it and other chests like it, but one clear strategy always works.

DD2: How to get to the chest over the canyon in Trevo Mine

Springboard time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reach the elevated chest in Trevo Mine, as with other Elevated Chests in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to have a character in your party with a Warrior Vocation who knows the skill Springboard.

I find it’s better to have you know Springboard ability than a Pawn, as the Pawn can sometimes be inconsistent and not use the ability. As a Warrior, you can use Springboard to launch any of your Pawns at any time towards a chest, and they automatically open the contents for you.

You unlock the Springboard ability late into the Warrior Vocation. I can’t say exactly which level, but I believe past level three at least. I always have it on my person anyway, as it’s an excellent way to send my Thief Pawns up to deal massive damage to a boss creature’s weak spot.

Other classes and methods exist, such as a Mage using Levitation to float over to it or the Concussive Step ability to jump up to it. Some pawns can also learn Ladder Launch, which acts like the Springboard ability.

But for me, the Springboard ability is the most consistent way to get these pesky chests, even if it sadly takes up one of your four essential skills.

