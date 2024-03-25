How to open locked doors in Marshland Settlement in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are multiple locked doors blocking your pathway into homes and storehouses in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The way you overcome these doors is by tracking down a particular key. But for the Marshland Settlement, there are other things you have to seek out.

Several homes in the Marshland Settlement have locked doors protecting their entrances. You won’t be able to find a key nearby to unlock them. Instead, you must carefully position yourself in Dragon’s Dogma 2, open the doors, and find the best way to remove the bar preventing you from going forward. There are a handful of similar doors like this one throughout the game.

Unlocking all Marshland Settlement doors in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Marshland Settlement is a small village, close to Malachite Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must use a ranged weapon, such as an arrow, a magical arrow, or a magical attack, to destroy the bar protecting the locked door at the Marshland Settlement in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s located northeast of Harve Village, northwest of Vernworth, and southeast of Malachite Forest.

When you arrive at the Marshland Settlement, I recommend taking out the bandits protecting it. They’ve made it their home and will attempt to attack anyone who steps foot within the village. You shouldn’t fight more than six bandits before you can begin looting them and the homes they were protecting. But the final house on the village’s east side won’t budge, and that’s the one you need to open.

Use a ranged attack to destroy the bar locking the door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s not a door that requires a lock. Instead, it would be best if you made your way to the rear of the home and peer through the window. You should be able to see a bar in the middle of the door, preventing you from opening it. You can break this bar using an arrow as an Archer, a magical arrow as a Magick Archer, or a ranged magical attack as a Mage or a Sorcerer. The other Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have trouble opening it as they don’t have ranged attacks, but you might be able to throw something to destroy it. Getting the object through the window, however, can be a challenge.

After you destroy the bar over the door, you can freely enter the home. There’s plenty of loot inside the house and a secret passage down to a basement to the left of the door. When you reach the basement, break everything down there to receive all the loot before leaving this area and heading off to your next location in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

