Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arm up!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 05:47 am
Beren the Warrior Maister in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a huge game, and one of the most exciting parts is finding your ideal Vocation and gearing up. To this end, many Warrior players are looking for the Wounded Heart Greatsword, as it’s a powerful weapon worth using.

Recommended Videos

Generally, there are two main ways to get weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2—looting them off defeated enemies or buying them from vendors (typically weaponsmiths). So, here’s how to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword.

How to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2—Answered

The only way to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by buying it from a vendor. The sword doesn’t drop from any enemies in the wild. 

Before you decide to buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword, you should know it costs 48,000 gold, and if you decide to sell it, you only get 16,000 gold back.

Where to buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword from the following vendors:

  • Rodrick’s Smithy in Merchant’s Quarter in Vernworth 
  • Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor
  • Celeste’s Smithy in Respoint Check Town 
  • Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl
  • Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl
  • Volcanic Island Armory in Volcanic Island

Wounded Heart Greatsword stats in DD2

  • Description: A greatsword that cuts as deeply as its sinister aspect suggests. Believed to have been wrought from the flesh of the dragon’s own heart.
  • Strength: 308
  • Magick: 0
  • Slash Strength: 100
  • Strike Strength: 0
  • Knockdown Power: 317
  • Element: None
  • Debilitation: None

The Wounded Heart Greatsword has amazing stats, especially its raw Strength and Knockdown Power. It’s great in the hands of a capable Warrior when you’re fighting face-to-face with enemies. Remember, you can always upgrade your weapons to deal even more damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find a place with plenty of tomes
The player character in DD2 inside an area with plenty of tomes.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find a place with plenty of tomes
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Heel of History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ser Kendrick
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to complete The Heel of History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to beat a Chimera in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 fighting a Chimera.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to beat a Chimera in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find a place with plenty of tomes
The player character in DD2 inside an area with plenty of tomes.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where to find a place with plenty of tomes
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to complete The Heel of History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Ser Kendrick
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to complete The Heel of History quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Mar 25, 2024
Read Article How to beat a Chimera in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 fighting a Chimera.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to beat a Chimera in Dragon’s Dogma 2: Weakness, strategy, rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 25, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.