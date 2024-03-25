Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a huge game, and one of the most exciting parts is finding your ideal Vocation and gearing up. To this end, many Warrior players are looking for the Wounded Heart Greatsword, as it’s a powerful weapon worth using.

Generally, there are two main ways to get weapons in Dragon’s Dogma 2—looting them off defeated enemies or buying them from vendors (typically weaponsmiths). So, here’s how to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword.

How to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2—Answered

The only way to get the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by buying it from a vendor. The sword doesn’t drop from any enemies in the wild.

Before you decide to buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword, you should know it costs 48,000 gold, and if you decide to sell it, you only get 16,000 gold back.

Where to buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Roderick’s Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Grisha’s Armory. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Hayley Andrews Celeste’s Smithy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Awaran’s Arms and Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

You can buy the Wounded Heart Greatsword from the following vendors:

Rodrick’s Smithy in Merchant’s Quarter in Vernworth

Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor

Celeste’s Smithy in Respoint Check Town

Awaran’s Arms in Bakbattahl

Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl

Volcanic Island Armory in Volcanic Island

Wounded Heart Greatsword stats in DD2

Description: A greatsword that cuts as deeply as its sinister aspect suggests. Believed to have been wrought from the flesh of the dragon’s own heart.

Strength: 308

Magick: 0

Slash Strength: 100

Strike Strength: 0

Knockdown Power: 317

Element: None

Debilitation: None

The Wounded Heart Greatsword has amazing stats, especially its raw Strength and Knockdown Power. It’s great in the hands of a capable Warrior when you’re fighting face-to-face with enemies. Remember, you can always upgrade your weapons to deal even more damage.

