How to get the Checkpoint Rest Town Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Checkpoint Rest Town is one of the most conveniently placed towns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, found between Vermund and Battahl. Aside from the vendors, quests, and Pawns you can find here, there is also a hidden Portcrystal nearby.

Recommended Videos

Fast travel is in short supply in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While Oxcarts are a fast and relatively safe means of getting between major hubs, these are stuck at fixed positions. Portcrystals are far more versatile, as you can place these almost anywhere on the map you wish to travel, but they’re naturally much harder to find.

If you’re trying to find the Portcrystal by the Checkpoint Rest Town, then below is everything that you need to know before setting out.

Where to find the Checkpoint Rest Town Portcrystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Enter into the shrouded mists to find this hidden Portcrystal. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Checkpoint Rest Town Portcrystal can be found in the Forested Griffin’s Nest just outside the Misty Marshes, seen in the location listed above. If you’re just starting out from Vernworth and have yet to visit any of these locations yet, the journey is actually quite simple.

Starting from the capital city of Vernworth, take the Oxcart at the western Vernworth gate to fast travel to the Checkpoint Rest Town. This is where you will eventually cross into Battahl once you’re able to obtain a permit and sort out customs. From here, head north along the main road.

Where the road splits to head further north to the Ancient Battlefield, stick along the larger road leading west. Eventually, you’ll come across a heavily misted area just after you pass by a large Cyclopes. Go off road north to the Griffin’s Nest to find the Portcrystal hidden in the nest.

Approaching from Rest Town will give you a chance to jump on the Griffin if you want to attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Naturally, the Griffin you are faced with won’t be too eager to give up its Portcrystal. You don’t actually need to fight this monster, as the Portcrystal is a nearby item to pick up instead of a drop. If you’re like me and want to get in and out, then I recommend rushing up to the nest, picking up the Portcrystal, and getting out.

What are the best spots to place a Port Crystal in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Portcrystals are incredible tools that allow you to fast travel to any location where you’ve placed a Portcrystal. Given there are very few means of fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is the best way to get around the map. Since your Portcrystal placement is entirely up to you, there a few spots I recommend planting these anchors.

The three best places I’ve found to plant Portcrystals are Bakbattahl, Rest Town, and the Volcanic Island Camp. If you’ve already visited Battahl, then you should know there are no fixed Portcrystals here and very few Oxcarts. This makes Battahl the hardest zone to navigate around.

Bakbattahl has tons of quests within the city and is a major point of the story, as is the case with the Volcanic Island Camp. Since you’ll spend a lot of time in these two places, placing a Portcrystal here would certainly be to your benefit. Rest Town is also squarely between the two major questing hubs, so a fast travel point here is always great.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more