In Dragon’s Dogma 2 players are required to venture out into the wilds to seek valuable items used for enhancing items. One such item is the Knacker Horn, so to make your adventuring a tad easier, here is how to get Knacker Horns in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to find Knacker Horns

You have multiple methods to acquire Knacker Horns in Dragon’s Dogma 2, either by venturing out into the wild or doing some good old-fashioned wheeling and dealing.

Knacker Horns are a crucial component for enhancing numerous types of equipment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Killing Knackers

Knackers are Hobgoblins and can be found almost anywhere, but have a higher spawn chance in tougher regions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knacker Horns, as the name implies, are the horns of Knackers, a type of Hobgoblin enemy found basically anywhere. According to the Fextralife wiki, Knackers have between a 12 and 20 percent chance to drop a Knacker Horn on death, so your best bet is to travel the open world and find as many Knackers to kill as you can.

Buy Knacker Horns from vendors

All towns have Merchant Quarters, so you might do well to peruse them and find valuable items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vendors in DD2 sell Knacker Horns for 1000 gold a piece, though it isn’t guaranteed that you’ll be able to find them in every shop. Your best bet if you dislike combat would be to check out what every vendor, and especially those that travel the world, have in store. Who knows, you may even find a Ferrystone or two.

Tip: Knackers have a higher chance to spawn in Battahl than in Vermund. I’ve personally farmed up tons of Knacker Horns in Battahl and have seldom come across them Vermund since the enemies therein are much weaker and lower level. I would also recommend you travel with a very strong squad of Pawns and Arisen, due to the Knackers hitting exceptionally hard and being capable of taking down squishier characters.

