How to get Black Freakish Mane in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find multiple types of resources while exploring in Dragon’s Dogma 2, each useable in crafting recipes or enhancing your equipment. A troublesome resource to track down is Black Freakish Mane, and it’s one of the tougher ones, too.

There’s one creature in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that drops the Black Freakish Mane. It’s similar to the Chimera, dropping the standard Freakish Mane. But the Black Freakish Mane is a superior variation of it, making it much more difficult to track down and find while you’re exploring.

Where to get Black Freakish Mane in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Waterfall Cave can have a Gorechimera. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Black Freakish Mane by defeating a Gorechimera, a more advanced version of the Chimera that appears in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There’s a low chance of a Gorechimera dropping the Black Freakish Mane, though. As long as you know where to get it, however, the next step is to track down this creature and begin hunting them.

The most reliable location the Gorechimeras have appeared in is the Waterfall Cave, east of the Borderwatch. It’s the location you initially arrive at when starting Dragon’s Dogma 2, but there won’t always be a Gorechimera. For many people, when they enter the cave, it’s going to appear as a regular Chimera. The exact trigger for it is unclear, but players who have progressed further in the game discovered a Gorechimera. Many players recommend being above level 20.

A Gorechimera appears in the postgame, alongside Wyrmsblood Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a second location for the Gorechimera you can discover in the postgame, though. This occurs after certain events have happened in the main story of Dragon’s Dogma 2, namely completing The Guardian Gigantus and Legacy quests and reaching the world unchosen. Here, a Gorechimera regularly appears in the waterway underneath the bridge at Wyrmsblood Forest. This area is accessible in the regular world as it’s flooded with water and leads to the Brine.

Because the Gorechimera only reliably appears in the postgame, it can make it difficult to seek out in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But you can find it there better than looking for it at the Waterfall Cave. Several players on Reddit have reported they fought the Gorechimera at the location and returned to it later to find a standard Chimera, or when they arrived, they only ever fought a regular one. It’s exceptionally unreliable, which makes the Gorechimera spawn in the Unmoored World your best choice. You might want to use Portcrystals to get around to these locations.

When you have enough of the Black Freakish Mane to upgrade your equipment, bring it to a blacksmith in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to enhance your gear.

