How to get and use Gaol Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The goals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are unbreakable prison cells around Vernworth and other major cities. Whether you’ve found yourself in a Gaol or want to break out an NPC, goal keys come in handy plenty.

If you attack guards or enter restricted areas, then you’re likely to end up in a Gaol in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Thankfully, whether you’re already in a cell or not, there are a couple different methods to obtaining either a Gaol Key or Makeshift Gaol Key. If you’re trying to find or use this item, here’s what you should know.

Where to get a Gaol Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Brant is the best source for a Gaol Key that you can keep throughout the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The easiest way to get a Gaol Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to speak with Brant during the Caged Magistrate questline. This is part of the main questline that becomes available after traveling to the capital city of Vernworth.

Meet Brant at the Stardrop Inn and select the dialogue option listed that reads “Tell me of the magistrate.” Although this item is given specifically to rescue the magistrate from the Vernworth goals in the upper district, you can use this Gaol Key for yourself as well.

The Gaol Key only needs to remain in your inventory to access it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Aside from this quest, you can also pick up a Gaol Key while already in a cell. If you’re in a Gaol, then there is the potential for a breakable pot with a Gaol Key inside to spawn. You should be aware this does not always spawn, so this shouldn’t be your only option for a jailbreak. I’ve also found that there can be a breakable wall behind some of the cells in Vernworth, making for another viable option to escape without a key.

How to get a Makeshift Gaol Key in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Makeshift Gaol Keys work just as well as the real thing and are far more common to find in the world around Dragon’s Dogma 2. Merchants frequently sell these get-out-of-jail free keys for around 3,000 gold.

Although any merchant can sell this item, I’ve had the best luck with the traveling merchants found along the road from Melve to Vernworth. To use either a makeshift or real Gaol Key, all you need to do is interact with a locked Gaol door. From here, you need to make a break for it and hope to get out of any guard’s range before they catch you.

The Gaol Key given by Brant is an unbreakable key that you can actually keep even after the quest, so I highly recommend keeping this in your inventory. If you accidentally sell this invaluable item, then the Makeshift Gaol Key is your next best bet.

