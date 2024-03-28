How to find Goreminotaurs in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are plenty of powerful beasts to find across the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2 but one of the most unique is the Goreminotaur.

This beast, which is a variant of the Minotaur, has a drastically difference appearance to its bull-like brothers and can be much more difficult to come across. Still, this doesn’t mean you can’t seek one out, and there’s a lot of reason to do so as they can drop some extremely helpful items for any Dragon’s Dogma 2 player.

Where to find Goreminotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The best place is in the desert. Image via Capcom

The best place to find a Goreminotaur is in Sandspire Den in the countryside of Bakbattahl. To get here you’ll need to have finished Captain Brant’s storyline. This may take you a few hours, so don’t expect to encounter these magnificent beasts early in the game.

At the entrance to Sandspire Den, you’ll find a campfire and you should use it as it will help you be ready for the battle. This is no easy fight, but with the right items and firepower, you should be able to emerge victorious.

Of course, that’s not the only place to find the Goreminotaur in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Players have also reported encountering the beast in Digger’s Ruins southwest of Bakbattahl. These may not be the only spots to fight the Goreminotaur—they do pop up elsewhere in your adventures—but they’ll be enough to get you what you need.

What items does Goreminotaur drop?

You have a chance of earning different rewards and items every time you take down a mighty Goreminotaur. There is no guarantee to get any of these items specifically, but they do have a chance of showing up:

Aged Beast-Steak

Blackened Horn

Exquisite Roborant

Ferrystone

Monster Hide

Ring of Acclamation

Ring of Brawn

Savagery Extract

Tiger Eye

Valorous Helm

Wakestone

Remember, DD2 bosses like the Goreminotaur will respawn after some time, so if you need to farm them for specific items make sure you visit back regularly.

