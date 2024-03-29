How to farm Fell-Lord Bones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Fell-Lord Bones are a difficult resource to track down in Dragon’s Dogma 2. It’s an item that only drops from a particular enemy, and trying to locate them can be challenging, given the wide variety of enemies spread across the map.

You won’t find every monster wandering the forests or deserts of Dragon’s Dogma 2. They appear in specific locations, and you may also have to wait for a certain time of day. The Fell-Lord Bones only drop from a unique enemy type, and getting them to appear can be tricky, especially if you don’t know when to go out looking for them.

Where to get Fell-Lord Bones in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find Skeleton Lords when they appear during the night, north of Putrid Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Fell-Lord Bones dropping from Skeleton Lords, an elite enemy in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They’re a bulkier version of the skeletons that rise up to attack you, but they carry a large greatsword, shield, and wear heavy armor. They don’t have a health bar at the top of the screen like the Cyclops, Minotaur, or Drakes have, but they’re much more robust than a standard skeleton, and breaking through their defenses is exceptionally difficult.

You won’t find Skeleton Lords in too many locations. A notable area where you can find them is between the Checkpoint Rest Town and Vernworth, south of the Mountain Shrine where you first encounter the Sphinx. You want to head to the hills north of the Putrid Cave, where you save Rodge in the Prey for the Pack quest. I’ve discovered at least two Skeleton Lords in the hills at this location: one at the graveyards, and another outside a stone structure, next to a catapult. You want to make sure you explore these areas at night, and not during the day.

When battling Skeleton Lords, expect to spend time avoiding direct hits from their massive swords. They expertly swing them to disrupt any attacks from you and your Pawns, and it can be difficult to remain on the offensive with them. I typically fight them as a Mystic Spearhand, capable of creating a magical shield to block their attacks and take the fight to them. Skeleton Lords also summon several standard skeletons to aid them in battle. You want to try focusing on them during these encounters to avoid being overwhelmed by their numbers.

After you defeat the Skeleton Lord, there’s a chance the Fell-Lord Bones will drop from this enemy. If you don’t receive the item, I recommend leaving the region, fighting other monsters, resting at inns for several nights, and then returning to see if the Skeleton Lord respawns to try again in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

