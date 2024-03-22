How to claim your pre-order bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Arisen is, at long last, prepared for battle, meaning they’re also ready to receive the Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order bonuses. If you want to get ahead of the curve in this RPG, here’s how.

Where to get your pre-order bonuses in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Once you wake up to this, you’re in the clear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your pre-order bonuses for Dragon’s Dogma 2 are located in any inn in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by talking with the Innkeeper and selecting “Organize Storage” and “Withdraw.” The first inn of the game, the Borderwatch Lounge, is where you can receive the five pieces of Superior Weapon Quartet and the Ring of Assurance. Since these items are part of your storage, you can wait as long as you’d like to acquire them—you’ve technically already acquired them.

The Borderwatch Lounge is a small inn in the first settlement of the game, the Borderwatch Outpost. You are required to rest in it as part of the main questline. When you wake up from your all-expenses-paid nap, you’ll receive a message that “add-ons were acquired.” If you talk with the Innkeeper, you can organize your storage and withdraw your shiny new gear.

The Superior Weapon Quartet is given to anybody who pre-ordered the game. Each is a fairly substantial upgrade from the basic Trusty Weapons you get at the start, offering about 20 to 30 extra Strength or Magick. They can be given to the Arisen or their Pawns to grant a small damage boost. This is quite good early in the game but gets quickly upscaled over your first few hours. The Ring of Assurance pre-order bonus is only available to Arisen who purchased the Deluxe Edition before the game’s release.

