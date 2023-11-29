All Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order bonuses

Alongside the release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom has compiled a list of the extra content that comes with pre-orders, as well as the deluxe edition of the game, which is $10 more expensive than the standard version—$80 rather $70.

Below, you can find a breakdown of what comes with each version.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 standard edition preorder contents

You only get one piece of extra content for preordering the standard version of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Well, technically four, since you get a bundle of weapons. Called the Superior Weapons Quartet, you get an additional sword and shield, twin daggers, staff, and bow for the different vocations you can choose when creating your character.

Capcom’s website does say this pack could be sold separately at a later date, but that’s not guaranteed. To obtain these weapons in-game, you’ll need to speak with an innkeeper to view your storage. So long as you’ve downloaded the pre-order bonus, the weapons should be there.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 deluxe edition preorder contents

Capcom hasn’t explained what the ring actually does. Image via Capcom

The deluxe edition comes with same weapons pack as the standard one, but also includes a Ring of Assurance. Presumably this is an accessory that will grant the wearer some kind of buff when equipped, but Capcom hasn’t explained what it does. Again, once downloaded, it can be found in your storage by speaking with an innkeeper.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 deluxe edition bonuses

Even if you don’t pre-order, buying the deluxe edition nets you a treasure trove of other goodies, some of which are exclusive to the deluxe edition and can’t be obtained otherwise. The first is an Explorer’s Camping Kit, which seems to simply be a cosmetic bonus for your campsites. What’s more, you apparently still need to purchase it from an in-game shop.

Next is the Music & Sound Collection, which unlocks the option to change some of the game’s music and sound effects to ones heard in the original Dragon’s Dogma. Lastly, you’ll get 1,500 Rift Crystals, a form of currency used to hire Pawns (your AI companions) or purchase special items.

All this will be available as a separate purchase once the game is out. Image via Capcom

The rest of the bonuses are items that you can presumably obtain in-game as well, starting with a Wakestone that can resurrect your character or one of your pawns if they die. Next is an unspecified amount of Harpysnare Smoke Beacons that can lure harpies to your location.

You also get a Heartfelt Pendant that can be given as gift to another character. In the first game, giving gifts would raise your affinity with certain people, so this feature has likely returned for the sequel. Additionally, you get the Makeshift Gaol Key, although it’s not clear if this item is needed for getting into jails or getting out of them. Perhaps both?

The last two bonuses are an Art of Metamorphosis, which will allow you to change the appearance of you or your customized Pawn, and an Ambivalent Rift Incense that you can use to change a Pawn’s inclination, a characteristic that effects how they behave and act.

The small print on Capcom’s website mentions that all the deluxe edition goodies (or “A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack,” as it’s collectively called) will be released as paid DLC on March 22, 2024 alongside Dragon’s Dogma 2. So, if you buy the standard edition, you can still get all these bonuses as a separate purchase.