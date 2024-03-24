Dragon’s Dogma 2: Should you accept Mildred’s offer to stay in her house?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is full of side quests that give you the option to choose whether or not they’re worth your time in the first place. When a seemingly random NPC named Mildred asks you to stay in her house rent-free, the offer seems too good to be true.

At face value, the offer seems like a simple automatic yes. Mildred asks you to stay at her house for a week while she’s out of town—no rent, no questions asked. Of course, anyone with even the slightest ounce of skepticism (me) is automatically going to assume that they’re walking into a haunted house or being set up to take the fall for a murder. Well, worry no more: here is what happens if you accept Mildred’s offer to stay at her house for a week in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Is there a catch to Mildred’s offer?

What could go wrong? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of whether you accompany Gregor to Vernworth or make the trek yourself, Mildred will find you shortly after your first meeting with Captain Brandt and ask you to accompany her to the Common Quarter. If you go with her, she will lead you to her house and then explain that she’s going out of town for a week and needs somebody to house-sit. Who better for the task than an absolute stranger?

The short and sweet of it is that there is no hidden catch to Mildred’s offer. Agreeing to stay in her house for a week while she’s away does not get you into any trouble, nor will you find yourself in the plot of a classic haunted house movie. In fact, you should absolutely agree to house-sit for Mildred.

What happens if you stay in Mildred’s house?

There is a great opportunity at the end of this quest, but you will have to wait a week as Mildred asked. If you agree to watch over the place, Mildred will offer to sell the house to you when she returns after seven days. During this time, you don’t need to do any chores or house-sitting—just agree to Mildred’s offer, and the benefits will be yours after one week.

This is just one of the houses you can buy in Dragon’s Dogma 2. In fact, it’s the cheapest option, coming in at just 20,000 gold. An important side note—resting at an owned house does not count as an Inn Rest for the sake of loading saves. I found that out the hard way.

Always trust strangers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What happens if you decline Mildred’s offer?

If you turn Mildred down at any point (the initial week or the purchase afterward), she will remain directly in front of her house in case you change your mind. In fact, I initially turned her away and only decided otherwise when I found her still standing there a few days later. This didn’t change the offer or the quest in any way.

Of course, the fact that she refuses to go on her seven-day vacation unless you specifically (a stranger) are the one to watch over her place doesn’t help the suspiciousness of things at all, but there really is nothing nefarious going on here. If you initially declined Mildred’s offer, you should return to her house in the Common Quarter and agree to watch over the place. There is absolutely no harm in doing so.

