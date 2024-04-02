Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 sales are hot like Flagration despite early backlash

A major win for Capcom.
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:57 am
Drake spitting fire in DD2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched on March 22 and immediately suffered a massive backlash due to microtransactions and performance issues. But this wasn’t enough to stop Capcom’s expansive open-world RPG from selling remarkably well.

The game sold over 2.5 million copies by April 2, according to Capcom’s official statement. The Dragon’s Dogma series has cumulatively sold over 10 million units, according to the developer.

Despite the early backlash, it’s all but surprising to see Dragon’s Dogma 2 performing well in sales. It’s a clear game of the year contender in 2024, with its captivating world, characters, gameplay, and story sucking in players for over a week now. In our review, we wrote that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is “an unmissable experience,” and we haven’t changed our minds.

A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 fighting a Chimera.
More than 2.5 million Arisen have tried to reclaim the throne. Image via Capcom

We’re not alone with our feelings toward Capcom’s latest release. On Metacritic, the PlayStation 5 version has a Metascore of 85 out of 77 critic reviews. Its User Score of 6.2 is considerably lower, however, based on more than 1,000 ratings.

That’s understandable, though. While Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a lot of fun, it’s not for everyone. With its lack of fast travel, frequent random encounters, poorly explained game concepts, and little to no tutorials, it’s a challenging experience to say the least.

On top of that, the game faced substantial performance issues after launch. PC players complained the most, with the game regularly crashing and stuttering, especially in towns and during fights where there are plenty of NPCs around. This led to players review-bombing the game on Steam, and making bizarre decisions like wiping out settlements to improve the frame rate, or refunding Dragon’s Dogma 2 altogether. Fortunately for fans, Capcom has taken the feedback on board and promises changes are coming soon.

