Dragon’s Dogma 2 player made himself in character creation, and he absolutely nailed it

Why recreate others when you can just be yourself?
Andrej Barovic
Published: Mar 21, 2024 04:24 pm
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2
An image of an armored character from Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is nearly upon us and we’ve already had many great character creation moments. However, one player decided to create himself as a Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn, and absolutely nailed it—you can’t even tell the difference.

Reddit user WeAreThrong shared his masterpiece in a March 21 Reddit thread, claiming it took them several days of tweaking and refining to make it. “After a few days and the last hour of tweaking with my wife’s help…I am ready to adventure,” Throng wrote in the original post. The resemblance is uncanny, and in the side-by-side comparison you could easily mistake the DD2 Pawn for the real thing, which goes to show how detailed and well-crafted the whole character creator is.

After a few days and the last hour of tweaking with my wife’s help…I am ready to adventure!
byu/WeAreThrong inDragonsDogma2

From the beard to the eyes and head and everything else, WeAreThrong’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn is as good as the real thing. Those replying to the thread praised his ingenious use of the character creator. “Christ dude, you nailed it,” one user wrote. Others highlighted the attention to detail and the painstaking process it must have been, and wished the player the best on their adventure.

If you’re wondering how people are making Dragon’s Dogma 2 characters days before release, the developers thought it was a great idea to release the character creator as a downloadable app. And it was a great idea indeed, as players managed to recreate all sorts of stuff, from Paul Atreides of Dune to Asmongold (bald version) to other popular figures. Capcom even doubled down and made their own set of official pawns based on gaming personalities. They’re going to be fine additions to our squads, at least if they’re spared the genocidal maniacs running around trying to increase the game’s performance.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on PC and next-gen consoles on Friday, March 22.

Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.