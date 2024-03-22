Dragon’s Dogma 2 performance: How does DD2 perform on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 demands a lot from any system, and there’s no escaping from that. That’s why it’s available only on current-gen consoles and requires high settings on PC. We tested which platform offers the best performance, and here are our findings.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 performance summary

Towns will be a big headache. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The optimal platform for playing Dragon’s Dogma 2 is on a high-end PC. This is mostly because PC offers numerous adjustable settings for improving game performance that don’t exist on console, which then improve frame rates and load times. This flexibility allows players to find a comfortable balance between smooth gameplay and visual quality. On consoles, players must adapt to the preset graphics and settings optimized for the PS5 or Xbox Series S and X, which might not satisfy those who prioritize top-notch graphics.

However, no matter the platform, you’ll face frame rate drops, particularly in battles and towns, even on a well-optimized PC. Capcom has acknowledged these issues and says they stem from the game’s handling of many characters. Currently, the only solution is awaiting an update, though the company has yet to announce a release date for any patches.

How does Dragon’s Dogma 2 perform on PS5?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 offers good visual quality on PS5, with frame rates ranging from 30 to 40 FPS, according to our tests and estimates, even though the console doesn’t have a frame rate display. The game runs smoothly across all scenarios, whether exploring, engaging in monster fights, or with many characters on screen. If you’re looking for a seamless gaming experience without significant issues, the PS5 is a reliable choice for playing Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Performance drops are most noticeable in busy towns with many characters on screen, which increases CPU usage—a problem Capcom acknowledges and is working to fix eventually.

How does Dragon’s Dogma 2 perform on Xbox Series S and X?

The Xbox Series X offers image quality and performance comparable to the PS5, without significant graphics downgrades or frame rate problems when compared to a high-end PC. Performance is estimated at 30 to 40 FPS in most situations, with towns being the most likely areas for performance dips. Dragon’s Dogma 2 runs smoothly on the Xbox Series X, ensuring a satisfying gaming experience on this console from start to finish.

On the Xbox Series S, we’re seeing reports of a noticeable decrease in image quality, a compromise made to maintain a stable frame rate around 30 FPS. If graphics quality is crucial for you, I recommend watching gameplay of Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the Series S before making a purchase decision. While the Series S doesn’t offer the best visual experience compared to other platforms, the game is still fully playable without major performance issues.

How does Dragon’s Dogma 2 perform on PC?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 performs best on PC due to its adjustable settings and image quality options like DLSS and FidelityFX. These allow you to lighten the load on your PC to achieve near 60 FPS with few graphical compromises. PCs face the same performance issues in towns as consoles, however.

With my setup, an RTX 2060S GPU and Ryzen 5 5500 processor, I achieved a stable 60FPS at 1080p with the High graphics preset. Higher resolutions might introduce minor issues, but adjusting image quality and textures can easily address them.

On the Steam Deck, Dragon’s Dogma 2 struggles significantly and is unplayable. Despite tweaking all possible settings, performance rarely reaches 20 FPS and often drops to around 10 FPS in busy scenes or with many NPCs. If the Steam Deck is your only option, I recommend waiting to buy Dragon’s Dogma 2.

