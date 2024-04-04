Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to get the Eternal Bond ring

Some items are incredibly rare and better than others in Dragon’s Dogma 2, like the Eternal Bond ring.

The ring has a unique ability. It “grants the wearer a more companionable air,” according to its description. Unfortunately, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t tell you much about the actual details of the item, and deciphering what Eternal Bond specifically does is a tough nut to crack. Many players report it increases your affinity with NPCs, and you can gift it to strongly deepen the bond. Therefore, it’s no surprise it’s so hard to find.

How to find Eternal Bond ring in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are two ways of obtaining the Eternal Bond ring in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The first one requires you to solve a Sphinx riddle, while you need to collect 120 Seeker’s Tokens to get it the other way.

Don’t mess up any of the riddles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to claiming the Eternal Bond by solving Sphinx’s riddles, you first need to complete its first phase of riddles in the Game of Wits questline. Then, the Sphinx will fly away to another location, and is going to give you another five mysteries, including the Riddle of Futility, which is the ninth one.

Fortunately, this riddle is quite easy to solve. You need to travel to Battahl on foot and deliver the Amphora to Ser Maurits. Don’t use any Portcrystals or such, as the riddle will fail if you do. Once you complete the task, return to the Sphinx, turn in the quest, and you will be rewarded with the Eternal Bond.

It’s a long way to Eternal Bond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other way of claiming the ring is by collecting 120 Seeker’s Tokens and claiming the prize in the Vocation Guild, which is way more time-consuming than solving the riddle. However, if you failed to get to Sphinx’s ninth riddle by messing up any of the previous ones, this is the only way of getting the ring.

