Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find Dragonsbreath Tower in DD2

One of the tougher locations to reach in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Dragonsbreath Tower. You need to visit here to kill a dragon and obtain its Wyrmslife Crystals, which are integral to making the Godsway and progressing the final stages of the main story.

While the location of Dragonsbreath Tower is marked on your map, it’s quite far from the city of Bakbattahl and located out in the middle of nowhere. The journey to reach Dragonsbreath Tower is also perilous, so you need to be well-prepared before you embark. Below, you can see precisely how to reach Dragonsbreath Tower and what to do once you’re there in DD2.

Dragonsbreath Tower location in DD2

Dragonsbreath Tower is located to the southwest of Bakbattahl. You need to exit the city from the west and travel down the road south to start your journey there. The roads can be a little intertwined, so just make sure you’re bearing south whenever possible.

Eventually, you’ll come to a three-way fork in the road. All of the roads lead south, but only one of them goes in the direction of Dragonsbreath Tower. You want to take the road on the far right of the fork, which goes across a river and leads to Wyrmsblood Forest where the tower is located. As you can see on the map below, the road on the right side of the fork jets out slightly, but then diverts back south and takes you all the way to Dragonsbreath Tower.

The location of Dragonsbreath Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After crossing the river, all you need to do is follow the windy road through Wyrmsblood Forest all the way up to the tower. The roads go up quite a steep hill, so it’s important to not fall or have any of your Pawns fall off the sides. If they do, it’s difficult to get them back in your party, but you might be able to revive them. There are enemies, mostly Harpies, guarding the winding road to the tower, so I recommend having at least one ranged Pawn for the journey.

After exiting the road, you’ll come upon Dragonsbreath Tower, which is a sight to behold. As you approach, a cutscene plays that shows a dragon extending its wings, letting you know where you need to go. However, that’s not an easy task, as you need to climb up several flights of stairs inside the tower to reach the dragon’s location.

If you have a Pawn that knows the way to the dragon, I suggest following them all throughout the tower, which can be a maze at times. As long as you continue up all of the stairs and follow the somewhat linear path up the tower, you’ll eventually reach the dragon, and a battle for the ages will ensue, where the ultimate prize is the Wyrmslife Crystals.

